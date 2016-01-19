Evaluating The Wealthfront And Betterment Portfolios

THIS IS A REPRINT OF AN ARTICLE THAT INITIALLY APPEARED ON FORBES.COM

Robo Investing firms trumpet the virtues of passive investing. But in order to buy the market, one first has to define the market - and the definitions one chooses are where the action is. Today, we'll take a look the active portfolio choices (market definitions or asset choices; wink, wink) made by robo giants, Wealthfront and Betterment.

Lessons From LEGOs

In order to invest in "the" market, we'd need a single vehicle (e.g., an ETF) whose portfolio includes all investable assets (stocks, fixed income, derivatives) throughout the world. There are ETFs that represent pieces of the whole pie, but none come close to really representing all of it. So the best anyone can do is define a set of ETFs that will represent one's own personally designed custom market.

Envision ETFs used by robo-investing firms as LEGO blocks. Much of their success or lack thereof in serving their clients will depend on the choices they make regarding the kind of structure ("market") each cobbles together using whichever blocks catch its fancy.

Comparing Two Robo Market Constructions

My last post contained some detail on how Wealthfront made its choices, and from what I can see Bettement seems to have gone through a very similar process. Tables 1 and 2 show how each firm constructed its market as pertains to standard and IRA accounts respectively. (In each case, these choices are for a slightly conservative mainstream risk profile that rates 4 out of 10 based on Wealthfront's scale).

Table 1 - Standard

Asset Class ETF Proxy % Allocations Wealthfront Betterment * US EQUITIES U.S. Total Equities Vanguard $VTI 30 16.52 U.S. Large Cap Value Equities Vanguard $VTV 16.52 U.S. Mid Cap Value Equities Vanguard $VOE 5.36 U.S. Small Cap Value Equities Vanguard $VBR 4.61 U.S. Dividend Stocks Vanguard $VIG 7 FOREIGN EQUITIES Developed Markets Vanguard $VEA 13 13.00 Emerging Markets Vanguard $VWO 9 9.00 US FIXED INCOME Municipal Bonds iShares $MUB 35 20.67 Inflation Protected Bonds Vanguard $VTIP 0.16 Corporate Bonds iShares $LQD 2.03 U.S. High Quality Bonds Vanguard $BND FOREIGN FIXED INCOME International Bonds Vanguard $BNDX 7.73 Emerging Markets Bonds Vanguard $VWOB 4.40 NATURAL RESOURCES Natural Resources State Street $XLE 6

* My estimate of allocations based on Wealthfront's allocation protocol

Table 2 - IRA

Asset Class ETF Proxy % Allocations Wealthfront Betterment* US EQUITIES U.S. Total Equities Vanguard $VTI 18 14.96 U.S. Large Cap Value Equities Vanguard $VTV 14.96 U.S. Mid Cap Value Equities Vanguard $VOE 4.86 U.S. Small Cap Value Equities Vanguard $VBR 4.22 U.S. Dividend Stocks Vanguard $VIG 15 FOREIGN EQUITIES Developed Markets Vanguard $VEA 12 12.00 Emerging Markets Vanguard $VWO 8 8.00 US FIXED INCOME Municipal Bonds iShares $MUB Corporate Bonds iShares $LQD 31 7.15 U.S. High Quality Bonds Vanguard $BND 14.72 FOREIGN FIXED INCOME International Bonds Vanguard $BNDX 13.77 Emerging Markets Bonds Vanguard $VWOB 5.36 Emerging Markets Bonds iShares $EMB 10 REAL ESTATE Real Estate Vanguard $VNQ 6

* My estimate of allocations based on Wealthfront's allocation protocol

International Bets

It's clear from the Tables that if you want to go robo, you absolutely positively must be bullish on non-U.S. markets, which account for 22% of standard-account assets and 30% of IRSs at Welathfront. At Betterment, foreign allocations are 34% and 39% respectively. Emerging markets account for 9% of total assets in Wealthfront Standard portfolios and 18% of IRAs. For Betterment, these allocations both stand at 13%.

Currency Bets

Wealthfront and Betterment also require you to be bearish on the U.S. dollar since none of the foreign ETFs they chose are currency hedged.

Actually currency presents a particularly interesting question. When I think passive, as the robos want clients to do, it seems most logical to me that an adviser serving U.S. clients, whose college expenses, retirement expenses, etc. will be denominated in U.S. dollars ought to be foregoing currency risk, which is really easy to do nowadays given the proliferation of currency-hedged versions of foreign ETFs.

If the dollar falls, no harm no foul. But if rising interest rates pull the dollar upward, I hope robos come up with a better explanation for their love of currency risk than something along the lines of fees being too low to justify attention to the finer details of money management.

Betting that Bigger is Better

Wealthfront features equity exposure that leans very heavily toward large-cap. Its only U.S. equity ETF, $VIT is very broad based, covering pretty much the entire tradable portion of the U.S. stocks market. But due to market cap weighting, the mid and small cap issues in the portfolio are not likely to have a meaningful impact. Morningstar pegs large- and giant-cap as accounting for 71% of the portfolio, and its correlation to the S&P 500 SPDR ETF ($SPY) rounds to 1.00.

Wealthfront''s emerging markets exposure, $VEA (developed) and $VWO (emerging) have giant-large cap exposures of 88% and 85% respectively.

Is this good or bad? That depends on your tolerance for risk and the market environment. Now, with things looking pretty rugged, the lower-risk characteristics of large cap probably make this a good way to go for most investors. Bear in mind, though, that the robo large bias seems to be permanently built in.

Betterment likewise has a large orientation. But in domestic market, it also gives to some targeted mid- and small-cap exposure.

Betting on Value - Maybe

Wealthfront does not attempt to offer value equity exposure per se.

Betterment puts 26% of assets (64% of its U.S equity exposure) in ETFs labeled as being value oriented. The question, though, is whether this is good value or bad value.

The Vanguard Value funds selected by Betterment track indexes created by CRSP (the Center for Research in Security Prices), which "classifies value securities using the following factors: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio."

That's pretty basic. I created a "Basic: Value" ranking system for Portfolio123 that uses the same factors, and I'm sure pretty much everybody who created a value model uses the same or very similar factors. So yes, there is good reason to believe the Betterment value exposure really is delivering what it says it's delivering.

Bear in mind, though, that this is not automatically good or bad. Lower valuation ratios are better all else being equal. But all else is rarely equal. Those who invest successfully in value do so by picking low-ratio stocks that whose potential value benefits are not being offset or more than offset by the two primary all-else items, growth and risk.

Good Value, low ratios that seriously address the infamous "all else" factors, cannot be achieved with traditional passive investing, and that's why I'm not a big fan of Value ETFs in general. To get Good Value, you need to go active (not my favorite approach because although it's a lot of fun, it really is as hard to deliver as its critics claim) or "moneyball" (i.e. a roles-based approach).

Betting on Momentum

Did you know Wealtfront and Betterment are betting on momentum? Does anybody who works at Wealthfront or Betterment know they are betting on momentum? Maybe. But I wouldn't be surprised if the answers were "no" across the board.

All of their equity funds are market cap weighted. Z-z-z-z-z. So, too, are pretty much all equity ETFs. So, too, are the big name indexes.

If you're not familiar with Rob Arnott and the work done by he and his firm Research Affiliates (OTCPK:RAFI) or work done by Wisdom Tree, now might be a good time to start studying. Market cap weighting has an inherent momentum bias because when a stock moves - rallies for example - the portfolio/index/fund benefits not only from the percent gains, but also from the fact that the hot stock is becoming a larger and larger percent of assets. For more on this, click here.

The reason commentators and bloggers aren't howling about this is because for most of the past 30-plus year, the market has been enjoying a powerful liquidity- stoked rally. When stocks go up, momentum is good and investors with momentum exposure are happy.

But the flip side of the coin is that this built-in momentum bias can aggravate downward moves, and sideways volatile periods become more volatile.

Had the robos wanted to get rid of this momentum bias, they could have done so using what are known as "smart beta" ETFs. These ETFs weight stocks according to a fundamental metric, such as dividends paid, or sales, or a combination of fundamental metrics. This preserves the big-is-better idea (an important considerations for large funds that need trading liquidity, and as noted, size has some risk-control benefits). But by defining size in ways that focus on the company and aren't buffeted up and down solely according to the whims of Mr. Market, they give you the characteristics of big, without the momentum bogeyman hiding behind the curtain.

Still, it's hard to justify slamming the robos on this. Most investors think in terms of market cap weighting, oblivious to the built-in momentum bias. The question is what will happen going forward, if or when this becomes more widely perceived as a problem. Human advisers should have no trouble adjusting once they realize what's going on. It'll be interesting to see if or how the robos cope with market evolution.

Betting on Hard Assets

This is not an issue for Betterment. It is, however, for Wealthfront, which has Natural Resources exposure in its Standard portfolio and Real Estate in its IRA portfolio (through ETFs).

I haven't decided yet what I think of this. Inflation protection and diversification are among the motivations Wealthfront lists, and being old enough to remember Gerald Ford and his W.I.N. (Whip Inflation Now) buttons, I get it: Use hard assets to hedge against inflation. I also learned, as did others, that hard assets are poorly correlated with stocks and, hence, make for great diversification vehicles.

But I also learned, from watching the world evolve, that real estate prices and inflation seem to have nothing to do with one another any more (surely the 2000s taught us that). Will oil or gold soar again fever the CPI get's off its you-know-what? Maybe. But as the economy has globalized, it seems one can also argue that demand for resources will, going forward, become correlated with general economic activity (the extent to which we make and consume "stuff" made from natural resources), a scenario that might argue for using plain old equities to handle all the resources exposure we need.

As to real estate, with all the construction that has gone on, is it still an uncorrelated asset, or is it an asset whose returns (rental income in the first instance and eventually REIT dividends and prices) is more likely to correlate with business activity and skillful management. Time will tell. But there is one thing about REITs that I know is interesting . . .

Betting on Dividends

This is a non-issue for Betterment, but it is an issue for Wealthfront, given the latter's exposure to Real Estate and a U.S. Dividend ETF ($VIG).

I love dividend stocks and would never argue with any adviser, human or robotic, that pays attention to this area. So needless to say, I'm fine with Wealthfront's allocations here; 7% in the standard portfolio and a combined 21% in the IRA version. I think I get why the IRA allocation is so much higher; I'm guessing that it's a tax thing. But I suspect that this issue, compelling on paper, may be overrated in real life.

That said, I'm not sure $VIG would be my favorite choice as an equity-income ETF. This is a broader field than many realize. $VIG is, actually, one of the lower yield offerings among the major dividend products. Its present yield is 2.34%, only marginally higher than $SPY's 2.06% yield. Meanwhile, $VIG's average annual total return over the past ten years was 5.83%, versus 6.11% for $SPY.

iShares Select Dividend ETF ($DVY) is an alternative that delivered less performance over the past 10 years (annual rate of 5.11%) but it carries a yield of 3.45%. Utilities Select SPDR ($XLU) yields 3.67% and returned 6.87% annually over the past ten years, albeit with less diversification (i.e. utility specialization).

Generally, though, equity-income stocks and funds can be thought of as being in one of two categories; more fixed-income like or more equity like (depending on the extent to which they expect future dividend growth to carry the load in lieu of current income).

$VIG is firmly in the equity-like camp, and that was a great thing during the prolonged bull market. I'm not sure how that will fare going forward. The winds of change may look favorably on fixed-income-like equity income funds (that unlike fixed income per se, can benefit from rising dividends).

Betting on Lower Interest Rates

I really hate what the robos have done here. Considering all the hot shot PhDs they brag about having, you'd think one of then might have noticed that conventional fixed-income ETFs, the ones used by robos, never mature and hence are great when interest rates fall, as they have for 30-plus years, but should be horrible if or when rates turn upward.

I'm also unimpressed with the love they show, in Standard portfolios, for the iShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund ($MUB). Assuming they have done the analysis on municipal finance and are comfortable with what they see (cough, cough), why the one-size-fits-all approach?

Are they considering each client's tax bracket and assessing, client by client, whether $MUB is worthwhile relative to equivalent taxable funds? Human advisers do that. As to the need for automation, how hard could that be? If developers can cope with the likes of Turbo Tax and Tax Cut, as they've been doing for ages, it would seem that some sort of on-line worksheet ought to be pretty manageable ought to be a walk in the park.

And what about clients who live in New York or California, where state taxes are high? There are triple-tax AMT-free funds available for them. And there are other triple-tax-free alternatives for residence of some other high-tax states.

Summing Up

Wealthfront and Betterment put a lot of effort into raising money, back office and web development, and of course, marketing. Product however, does not seem to have gotten much love.

Some things, such as market cap weighting, fixed-income ETFs or generic Value ETFs are likely to be standard fare among many human advisers. But there are three concerns:

Is it really such a good idea to make such huge bets against the U.S. Dollar and in favor of foreign stocks?

Is the generic handling of munis a good idea?

Will robos be willing or able to keep pace with the need to change when it becomes apparent down the road given the heavy intellectual resources they invested in promoting their investments choices as passive and inevitable?

These issues are all easily addressable. The question is when or whether robo firms perceive a need to focus more on product.