Fixed And Fluid Web Design- What Is Best

In present times, every cheap web design company is faced with the dilemma what type of website design is best for their site. The post is written to ease your efforts.

There are two options that a web development company needs to consider-fluid and fixed web design. The option is debatable and before going further let's understand what is fluid and fixed web design.

Fluid Web Design- Fluid web design is a design that signifies how your website will look depending upon the browser and display settings. The best example of fluid web design is Google and Wikipedia.

Benefits

· The major benefit why a web design company should consider this option is it utilizes the available space fully well.

· Now the total control is in hands of user, they can choose how to present the website to the visitors.

Cons

· The major difficulty that a web design company faces while designing a fluid website is the looks of the website. It looks weird and the whole look of website is destroyed.

· The next problem that cheap web Design Company faces are that of background images. Nonetheless, it is difficult to incorporate background images on the website.

Now let's move one step further to understand what fixed web design is

Fixed Web Design- Fixed design is professional way of presenting your website to the visitors. In this cheap web design company needs to define width of the website irrespective of the browser window or display settings. The best examples of fixed web design are Yahoo, CNN and Helium. In these website the graphics or the images, text, containers is defined in terms of pixels. This definition in terms of pixels renders the website a professional look.

Benefits of Using Fixed Design

There are huge benefits of fixed design. Here's the bulleted list for your convenience.

· In fixed design web designers have full control of the website. They can revamp the website according to their whims and wishes.

· Websites that use fixed layouts can be viewed even in your Smart phones, tablets and PDA. The website is compatible with other media device and can run smoothly on any portable device; it is the greatest perk of fixed designs.

· Web designers can have full control of the content too.

· It is easy to incorporate vivacious background images in the website, as you can define the page according to your needs and requirements.

Cons

· The major difficulty that a web design company faces is they don't have access to large screen resolutions and space. Thus, it won't be able to provide a superlative experience to the users.

· Users with small screen don't have the ability to view the website in a proper fashion.

Thus, every web development company needs to consider both pros and cons before taking the decision.