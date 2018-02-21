Why Microsoft Must Accelerate Development Of Windows Core OS

Only a better version of a Windows operating system can help Microsoft regain its former status as the leader in operating systems.

It might be a good time to offload Microsoft (MSFT) shares right now while it trades above $90. I do not see any major catalyst that can boost the stock above $95. The report that there are now more people using Windows 10 than Windows 7 is not enough to inspire MSFT bulls. Yes, Windows 10 users now account for more than 42% global share, while Windows 7 users now only account for 41%.

(Source: Global StatCounter)

On the other hand, I am sure Microsoft will still miss its self-imposed deadline of 1 billion Windows 10 devices by mid-2018. As of November 2017, there were only more than 600 million Windows 10 users. Android is now the most-used operating system, surpassing Windows last year. A backlash from bears harping about Windows 10’s struggle could affect impact the stock's performance this year.

The strong resistance of Windows 7 users is a strong hint of a widespread dissatisfaction over Windows 10. Microsoft needs to release a better version of its operating system to help convince Windows 7 hold-outs to upgrade.

Please continue reading at

https://iknowfirst.com/microsoft-must-accelerate-development-windows-core-os.

Thanks.