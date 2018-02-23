Why You Should Go Long On eBay

The decision to gradually drop PayPal as its main payments processor is a great reason to go long on eBay.

However, I want to discuss two more compelling reasons why EBAY is a buy right now.

First is eBay’s new Always Open initiative for small and medium brick & mortar retailers. This will help eBay recruit more sellers on its online marketplace.

The more important second reason is eBay’s new interest in Artificial Intelligence.

Online shopping can benefit from smarter product searches and recommendations. Machine learning and augmented reality can improve shopping experience too.