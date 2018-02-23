Why You Should Go Long On eBay

PayPal’s (PYPL) gradual removal as the main payments processor can reportedly lead to up to $2 billion in new revenue for eBay (EBAY). Stiff competition from Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) required eBay to get another payments processor with more reasonable rates. The savings from cheaper transaction fees could improve eBay’s lethargic annual revenue growth performance.
The last three years have been a slow-growth burden on eBay’s revenue. Anything that could help boost its topline is a welcome development. As you can see from the chart below, eBay’s 5-year average annual revenue growth has been less than 10%.
(Source: Morningstar)
The slow growth of eBay’s topline is why its valuation is much lower than Amazon’s. You can see from the YChart below just how eBay was left in the dust by Amazon over the past five years.
Adyen’s Lower Processing Fees Can Attract More Sellers
Cheaper seller fees could also encourage more businesses/people to sell at eBay’s online marketplace/auction site. Sellers have complained for years that eBay and PayPal payment transfer fees are too high. Maybe eBay’s new payments processor partner, Adyen, will charge notably less than PayPal. PayPal’s rates, especially on international/cross-border payments, are high.
Please continue reading at https://iknowfirst.com/ebay-stock-forecast-go-long-ebay.
Thanks.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ebay, pypl, AAPL.