Why Nvidia Lost Market Share In Discrete GPUs In Q4 2017

As per Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia’s market share declined to 66.3% from the 70.5% share it had in Q4 2016. It was also lower than Q3 2017’s 72.8%.

This is due to cryptocurrency miners pushing the average selling prices of Nvidia’s GPUs so high that many gamers switched to more affordable AMD Radeon GPUs.

Nvidia itself suggested last January that retailers should put gamers over cryptocurrency miners.