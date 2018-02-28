Why Nvidia Lost Market Share In Discrete GPUs In Q4 2017

Nvidia’s (NVDA) January 2018 plea for retailers to put gamers over cryptocurrency miners partly explains why it lost market share in Q4 2017. Jon Peddie Research has published its latest add-in board report. Nvidia lost a notable part of its global market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 2017 discrete GPUs. Cryptocurrency miners snapping up 3 million discrete AMD/NVDA GPUs last quarter is why Nvidia GeForce GPU prices went to the roof.
Nvidia’s share dipped Year-to-Year and Quarter-to-Quarter.
A check on Amazon (AMZN) revealed that GTX 1070 Ti sells for $800+++, far above its original suggested price of $449. Due to the scarcity and high price tags of Nvidia GPUs, Ethereum miners (and desperate gamers) shifted to buying AMD Radeon GPUs. This explained why AMD’s share went from 27.2% in Q3 to 33.7% in Q4. Jon Peddie Research claimed that AMD was the primary benefaciary of those 3 million GPU sales to cryptocurrency miners.
Nvidia also lost quarter-to-quarter market share in overall graphics chips shipped. Including integrated/embedded GPUs, Nvidia’s graphics chips shipment was down -6% while AMD’s share grew +8%. Cryptocurrency miners of Ethereum is also likely why discrete desktop graphics products posted a +9.7% annual growth in 2017.
