This Is A Post For Everyone That Thinks The Game Is Rigged (IT'S ALWAYS BEEN RIGGED!)

The conspiracy theories and the thinking that “you cant beat them” is the reason less than 1% can make a living playing this game. All the way out here in Maui and yet I have been making a living in this market for 15 years by simply studying the past 130 years of the stock market. I suggest many of you read some books on:

Jesse Livermore

Nic Darvas

William J. O’Neil

Peter Lynch

Richard Wyckoff

Gerald Loeb

Jack Dreyfus

Bernard Baruch

and pick up the book written in 1841 PROVING that NOTHING ever changes “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Maddness of Crowds” by Mackay.

By refusing to study history and the markets greatest winners you all keep yourself in the “poor me: everyone is out to get me mentality.” Stop blaming others and making up conspiracy theories and learn how the markets work. From March 2009 till May 2010 we basically had a straight uptrend minus two pullbacks. Now it is time to short the rallies. This is not rocket science but many of you refuse to learn from the greatest traders of all time and history. I am just trying to help you out.