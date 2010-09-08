Very Bullish Action In Leading Stocks During This Uptrend

[13:10:47] JoshuaHayes: NTAP on fire

[13:11:00] JoshuaHayes: HLF there is the breakout today

[13:11:03] JoshuaHayes: from that nice charty

[13:11:14] JoshuaHayes: HAUP basing

[13:11:16] JoshuaHayes: MIPS nice move

[13:11:38] JoshuaHayes: NNBR going higher good boy

[13:11:52] JoshuaHayes: NZ fire too

[13:12:04] JoshuaHayes: VHC just up every day since that early long

[13:12:43] JoshuaHayes: IG thin stock with a ton of accumulation and a long base it is breaking out of

[13:13:08] JoshuaHayes: RDWR nice

[13:13:11] JoshuaHayes: RDCM sheesh

[13:13:27] JoshuaHayes: I think ill take in another 20% after today

[13:13:40] JoshuaHayes: RURL SHMR

[13:14:09] JoshuaHayes: JASO BORN

[13:14:24] JoshuaHayes: can't HSFT consolidate?

[13:14:42] JoshuaHayes: on 8/17 i made it an early long

[13:14:46] JoshuaHayes: it is up 88% since posting that

[13:14:55] JoshuaHayes: i bought GDOT why did i not buy HSFT?

[13:15:18] JoshuaHayes: market wasnt in FTD yet

[13:15:21] JoshuaHayes: and it is scary thin

[13:15:38] JoshuaHayes: MCP needs to base

[13:16:03] JoshuaHayes: CIS too

[13:16:31] JoshuaHayes: ARMH super strong

[13:16:42] JoshuaHayes: ACTG nice move off the 50 dma area

[13:16:52] JoshuaHayes: IGTE

[13:17:00] JoshuaHayes: SPRD nice move today after the deep pb yesterday

[13:17:16] JoshuaHayes: BUCY strong

[13:17:28] JoshuaHayes: XTXI building a nice base

[13:17:45] JoshuaHayes: PCLN NFLX

[13:18:08] JoshuaHayes: PPO more new highs

[13:18:31] JoshuaHayes: FFIV OPEN ENTR

[13:18:51] JoshuaHayes: RVBD LVS

[13:25:56] JoshuaHayes: COHR very nice

[13:29:30] JoshuaHayes: MELI strong

[13:29:37] JoshuaHayes: CLF building nice base

[13:29:53] JoshuaHayes: OPNT KID

[13:30:07] JoshuaHayes: our ISLN ARUN solid

[13:30:23] JoshuaHayes: VMW pure power

[13:30:28] JoshuaHayes: AXTI basing

[13:30:38] JoshuaHayes: I want RADS eventually

[13:30:50] JoshuaHayes: HOT basing

[13:31:04] JoshuaHayes: KEI basing

[13:31:15] JoshuaHayes: TRS shook us

[13:31:16] JoshuaHayes: LCC nice base

[13:31:47] JoshuaHayes: CMG AKAM

[13:32:24] JoshuaHayes: EZCH CRM looking solid

[13:32:30] JoshuaHayes: this overall utprend definitely looks to have legs











Disclosure: Long: MIPS NNBR RDWR RDCM GDOT SPRD CRM ISLN ARUN

