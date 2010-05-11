Lost in the hoopla, the Trannies did indeed hit the upside measured target (off inverted H&S) of 4800 that was locked in once resistance around 4100 was exceeded. Dow Theorists got excited by this, no doubt. To me, it is just another index that came to target and has no special meaning.
Disclosure: No position
Tranny
