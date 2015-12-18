Empire Resorts: Will Patience Be A Virtue For This Vice Stock?

Elevator Pitch

While Empire Resorts management should be commended for its imminent acquisition of a long-awaited and highly valued New York State casino license, the company faces significant headwinds that will restrict any upward price movement for at least 2 years, when the doors to its proposed Vegas style casino located in the Catskill Mountains are slated to open.

Thesis & Catalyst For Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY)

I've been in and out of Empire Resorts since 2005 when then CEO Robert Berman teamed up with the Cayuga Tribe of New York and Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma to build a casino at one or more sites in the Catskills, 90 miles north of NYC. That effort went nowhere. A year or two after that debacle, the company dusted itself off and got into bed with the St. Regis Mohawks who submitted an application to place 30 acres of land in Monticello, NY into trust for the purpose of building a casino. That idea promptly tanked along with stock price when the US Dept. of Interior nixed the tribe's application. With dramatic price volatility at the time, I came out of that 36-month period with a small fortune trading NYNY. Unfortunately, I went into that period with a large fortune.

Today, December 18, 2015, it was announced that the NYS Gaming Commission will discuss, and presumably award, a gaming license to NYNY when the Commission meets in just three days. The Commission is authorized to award up to four licenses to develop and operate destination resort casinos in select regions in "Upstate" NY.

Mr. Howard J. Klein's recent SA contribution, entitled "Empire Resorts' Reverse Split Could Create a Hot Entry Point as Catskills' Development Comes to Fruition" may be the most comprehensive and well written overview of the current state of affairs with regard to Empire Resorts that I've read in 10 years. I recommend the piece highly. Klein definitely is the first author that I've read who is bold enough to share NYNY revenue projections publicly. More striking is the breath of Mr. Klein analysis and his thoughtful weighing of each examined element in support of his rather bullish sentiment with respect to the company's future. Good on you, sir.

My reaction to Mr. Klein's piece follows, and is worth exactly what readers have paid for it. Klein enumerates a few "critical factors" which are extremely noteworthy and validate for me his expertise as a gaming industry insider. A "critical factor" not mentioned in Mr. Klein's contribution is New Jersey's push to expand casino gambling to the northern part of the State. This threat to NYNY's future revenue cannot be ignored or understated. Additionally, soon-to-be NYS licensed destination resort casinos currently under development: namely Rivers Casino in Schenectady, and the Lago Resort in the Finger Lakes, are sure to draw patrons from their respective locales who would otherwise head to the Catskills.

Mr. Klein drew reader attention to a forth yet-to-be awarded NYS casino license which he characterized as a "time bomb" due to the devastation it would cause NYNY if awarded to a competitor proposing to develop near Empire's Catskill site. Actually that the bomb exploded in March of this year when NYS released a second Request for Applications for that remaining license. Not surprisingly, only one potential applicant responded: Tioga Downs. Tioga has subsequently been given the go-ahead to apply for the remaining license.

While the threat from a fourth license was realized months ago, understand that the NYS constitutional amendment permitting casino gambling allows for a total of up to seven casinos. With that said, the Upstate New Economic Development Act currently empowers the NYS Casino Gaming Board to grant only (up to) four licenses. There is a seven-year moratorium with respect to issuance of the remaining licenses. Time will tell if additional licenses will be granted. Regardless, the mere possibility of additional competing interests does not work in NYNY's favor.

A final "critical factor" deserving of mention is that the project is being developed in New York State. New York was recently ranked "the least business friendly" state by CNBC. One can look no further than a recent amendment to NYS Gaming Law as an example of NYS's prowess in picking the pocket of business. In this example, the enabling legislation was amended to penalize the Company should it fall short of its initial employment projections. I have every reason to believe that NYS's liberal legislature will be unrelenting in its efforts to extract as much coin as possible from non-Indian gaming interests held hostage within the boundaries of NYS for year to come.

Take a look at the NYNY chart, showing approximate price action from just before the 12/17/14 application submission invitation announcement to today:

Mr. Klein correctly states that the $9.00 intraday high reached exactly one year ago yesterday was indeed "anticipatory on the original awarding of a winning bid for the Catskill license." It is important to note that while indeed the stock surpassed $9.00 on the day that NYNY was invited to submit an application, the following day the stock opened at $7.50 and continued trending downward to below $4 recently. In my opinion, the same buy on rumor, sell on (today's) news strategy will reward traders who did just that. I jumped in again this fall and got out at just under $5 today. Based on previous trading patterns, I project that on Monday, the day when NYNY finally is awarded its long-awaited prize, NYNY will close below today's close and won't see $5 again ($25 after 1:5 reverse split later this month) until the Montreign Resort Casino doors open.

As stated above, Mr. Klein examined numerous metrics and made a compelling argument in support of his bullish outlook with respect to where this company is headed in the near future (i.e., "move north well before it welcomes its first guest"). However it is difficult for me to agree that this company will break out anytime before the first hand of blackjack is dealt in 2017. I sold today in light of a history of stalled projects, competing interests both currently operational and soon to be licensed, operating in a State unfriendly to business, and the potential for significant future cannibalization (how does a Madison Square Garden Casino Hotel or the Meadowlands Plaza Casino sound?).

Finally, a well written SA contribution authored by Portfolio Management 101 entitled "Recreation, Education, and a Fat Dividend Equals a Hole in One," provides an accurate and timely review of NYNY's landlord, EPR. Conspicuously absent in the piece however, is any mention of NYNY and the value the Catskill project adds to EPR's portfolio. As a retiree, I'm long EPR primarily for the monthly dividend and view that company as a vehicle in which to capture a piece of NYNY's revenue. For example, NYNY has paid over $8 million in rent to EPR to date. The news of license approval is a catalyst for significant non-gaming related development (e.g., water park, golf) at the Concord site, with EPR as landlord capturing a piece of just about any on-site ventures moving forward.

Thanks to Mr. Klein and Portfolio Management 101 for their thoughtful contributions. For the sake of NYNY and EPR shareholders and the residents of Sullivan County, I hope Klein's optimistic prognostication is spot on with respect to the future of Empire Resorts.