Markets In Motion, Stay In Motion

Sure, the market is not an object, but we can look at it that way. For instance, lets look at the phrase: An object in motion stays in motion until some force acts against it. This force, in the markets that is can be anything from supply and demand to global economic recovery or better than expected economic data. Recently however, it hasn't been looking so bright. More than 79% of companies in the Russell 3000, the index that tracks the largest 3000 companies on the public market, has faced a decline in prices of 10% or more. Looking at it this way though, if your portfolio has had a decline less than 10%, you're doing fairly well compared to the majority of large companies within the 3000. All three major averages are down at least 4% from their mid-September highs as well. So, if you're doing better than a 4% decline, congratulations; you were either invested in some boom company, or sectors such as consumer goods and utilities. Shorting energy stocks should have faired well as well (I still see further sell-off in the energy sector for the remainder of the year, so if you're not shorting, there should be married puts with your long energy positions). Some individuals such as Tobey, a contributor for Forbes, sees this correction as an approach towards a cliff that drops into a bear market. As shown by Tobey, there is significant support at the ~1900-1903 level of which investors should strictly monitor the market and or hedge against a possible break-and-fall.

MACD is showing signs of a correction in the near future, if not in the present.

The weekly chart shows that the momentum of the recent sell off has been very strong, and could extend itself until the end of October. Also a sell off of 4-6% is by no means a bear market, but one should be prepared for something of that nature. Most likely I would look for currently sensitive sectors such as technology and energy. Hedge against losers, and sell winner when you think they've gone too high.

Also, one should be reminded that the end of the year, particularly the 4th quarter is what some like to call "small-cap swoon". Small caps tend to underperform near the end of the year since a lot of fund managers tend to rotate out of their more risky (and volatile) positions in order to pick up less volatile and risky stocks or indexes. I would not be surprise if this 'correction' lasted another week or two, but I would be surprised if this broader market sell-off lasted until the end of the year.

In the short term, I expect small-caps to face some more downward pressure, and oil stocks to do the same. I will most rotate funds into small caps and energy based stocks near the end of this year or early next year.

Given that I'm a seasonality and macro-rotational investor as well, I'll expect the markets to do a lot better next year than this year since next year is apre-election year; however this has been an odd year, and next year may as well. Given all this I'll conclude this short rant on the market sell-off by saying that if the market were to correct (more than 10% fall in overall market price), then I would be even more confident in better market performance for 2015.

On top of this we are facing lowered confidence from the IMF and IMFC with concerns to global growth and strength.

With all this bad news and outlook, remember my friends, that you should begreedy when the market sells, and not hoard cash until everyone else jumps in first.