Reverse Split On Intercloud Systems Dissected

Intercloud Systems Inc. (OTCPK:ICLDD) has an active convertible seller in the market. The reverse split was expected months ago but never happened due to regulatory issues. So at the first chance that stock was available the it looks like one of the disgruntled noteholders that assigned the note to a third party aggressively sold into the market immediately after shares were available. This was immediately obvious when the shares were locked in a reorganization status as the stock was falling triggered by algorithmic trading. The only way to sell your long stock during this period was to get on the phone with your broker. No electronic trading was available.

It appears that the the note conversion is coming to an end. The market maker VNDM has been manning the offer for some time and has not been as aggressive today. If you look at the share count about 30 mil new shares have been minted in the past 7 days and with rough calculations of an average price of .04 that puts the total money raised to $1.20 million which happens to correspond to one of the note holders that assigned a $1.215 mil note to a third party.

There are a lot of convertible notes but this company has done a pretty good job of cleaning up the balance sheet. At last count they are down to $18 in convertible notes. When you look at what notes are due $14 million are due later in the year leaving a paltry $4 million left to clean up in the short term but these notes are in default and just require monthly interest maintenance.

The true market capitalization of ICLDD is just over $3 million if you look at OTC markets it much higher because they have a bad number in the feed. When that gets corrected it will dispel the notion of this overhang in supply. Right now the shorts are capitalizing on these rumors with are patently false. All one has to do is email the transfer agent to get the correct number which as of yesterday was 155 million.

ICLDD is a solid company with over $50 mil in annualized revenues and a 24% gross margin. They have almost $12 mil in Accounts Receivable with a very small allowance for bad debts. The company is one of the hottest spaces in the market. The stock price is way undervalued here and with all the M & A in this sector this is a ridiculous takeover target.

Stock splits in the long run don't change the value of a company. Things like new sales awards change the value of the company. In the past 7 days nothing but good news has come out yet the stock is down a whopping 78%. This selloff should be briskly purchased. Once OTC fixes the share count and people have better transparency as to what happened this stock will go back to its equilibrium of .10 minimum. Most cloud companies trade on a multiple of sales. So once this debt is gone you will see the related parties convert and that will be the sign that the stock will reach new heights. This is one of my top value ideas of the year.

