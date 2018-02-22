Oral Delivery Of Insulin - Just Say NO To Needles

EastGate Biotech (OTCPK:ETBI) is a special situation stock that has the potential to be the largest disruptor in the diabetes market. They have a proven intra oral insulin mouth rinse ready for clinical trials. The diabetes market in the United States is a juggernaut and uses injection as the preferred method of controlling diabetes. I don’t have diabetes but if I did and someone told me all I had to do was swish a mouth rinse for 30 seconds in my mouth I would take that any day versus an injection. I’m told injections really aren’t a big deal but there is a learning curve on how to inject yourself and being careful not to inject in the same spot to avoid the formation of scar tissue. Then there is the safety of carrying around needles wherever you go. There has to be a better way for diabetics and ETBI seems to have found the balance between convenience and price. I can feel your immediate comments. Well if it’s so good why haven’t the drug companies scooped this up. MONEY is the answer. The diabetes market is characterized by prescriptions of insulin. Why the FDA has a hand in its regulation of insulin, a product produced naturally in our bodies, is all about the money. The drug manufacturers want to keep insulin as a drug to control competition from eroding even more of their margins. Additionally the injection companies want people to continue using their disposal product. So there is no incentive for drug companies to want to fund a company that would utterly cannibalize a good chunk of their revenues. In Canada Insulin is over the counter medicine and doesn’t require a prescription.

The Opportunity

ETBI has been sitting on this technology for at least 3 years but as a microcap it’s nearly impossible to get funding especially a licensing deal from a drug company that could end up cannibalizing sales if the product gets approved. Last year the company entered into an extremely toxic form of financing called the 3 (a)(10) financing. The good news is it’s over the bad news is that it destroyed the market cap of the company and therein lies the opportunity. The company used the proceeds from the financing to repay debt for the Surgery Center it purchased with stock and cash and to pay the accountants getting the company’s filings current. Just recently the company announced it was going to get current as well as the establishment of an office in the Philippines. The purchase of Omni Surgery Center in Canada seemed to have a stabilizing effect on the cash flow and allowed them to develop relationships in key overseas market begging for a better solution to treat diabetes.

The Low Hanging Fruit – Insulin Mouth Rinse

The easiest market for ETBI to enter would be the country with the highest percentage of the population with diabetes. In the Philippines 1 out of every 4 people is stricken with diabetes. This is an epidemic and key decision leaders in the Philippines know it and realize something has to be done and quickly. The politicians are motivated, industry is motivated, people looking for a better quality of life are stakeholders in a new paradigm were common sense prevails over bureaucracy in the realm of drug development. Insulin is an FDA approved drug and it is uncontested as a treatment option but the second you change the means of delivery it has to undergo another review. That is what ETBI hopes to accomplish. They have developed an oral mouth rinse laced with insulin that is to be used just before eating. The delivery mechanism emulsifies the insulin so it is easily absorbed through the mucosal membrane in the mouth and then get released slowly while the patient is eating. The technology is simple to understand. All ETBI is doing is taking their intraoral insulin mouth rinse through the regulatory process so they can sell it to this large population effected by the disease. The only caveat is that it needs to be cheaper than injectable insulin because the government of the Philippines cannot afford it. A mouth rinse is the most cost effective way to go and the most effective in this emerging market in the Philippines.

Delivery Platform

The delivery platform can be used to deliver more than just insulin but a small company like ETBI has to start somewhere and Insulin is 100% assured to result in efficacy. The primary issue of the trials will be the safety. Keep in mind that the absorption rate of insulin is quite important and needs a trial to determine just how fast it works. Insulin is not a drug to fool around with and actually too much insulin could be deadly. There are instances where Dimentia patients forgot they took their shot and overdosed. So a clinical trial is necessary even for other approved drugs and that is where validation of this technology could lead to a huge pipeline of drug development and licensing potential as drug manufacturers reaching the end of their patent protection would seek a new delivery system to extend the duration of their patents.

Surgery Center Rollup Strategy

The Omni Surgery Center was a turnaround of a distressed asset that happens to have utility in the company’s drug development strategy. Not only can surgery centers act as an aging clinic where they do facelifts, liposuction, breast augmentation, and skin peels but they can also run clinical trials there and use it as a retail outlet for their nutraceutical lines. There are other surgery centers that could be purchased and turn this into a roll up strategy but the lackluster stock price has stymied that strategy in the short term.

Market Structure

The company has 450 million shares authorized and is at their max share count. Their market cap is $1.3 million which is actually below their liquidation value. They have a Surgery Center in Regina Canada with real tangible assets and medical equipment. The acquisition was conservatively valued at $2.0 million but the leasehold improvements on the building were $5.0 million. Assuming a $2.5 million liquidation value the stock should be trading at $.0055 which is about double the current price. The question is what would this company look like with an FDA approved drug in the hottest market in the world, the Philippines.

NO MORE DILUTION

With microcaps the first question out of an investor’s mouth should be how bad is the dilution on the stock. This is how microcaps raise money. They hope that the progress they make will be greater than the dilution of their story. The largest holder of debt sold the aging clinic to ETBI and he happens to also be the business development person and has one of the largest vested interests in the company and recently said on a pod cast that he implicitly trusts management. The debt holder sold the business for cash and stock in the company at $.05 so he is incentivized not to want any more dilution. The 3 (a)(10) financing from Northbridge Financial really did a number on the shareholder equity but it did serve a purpose and allow them to acquire the Omni Surgery Center and give them enough money to get caught up on their financials. This company is going need to raise money for a clinical trial but it seems clear that they are going to leverage their intellectual property as they present a solution to the diabetes epidemic facing the Philippines. A public private enterprise seem like a potential structure or some sort of joint venture with a pharmaceutical company that allows the transfer of technology to a party interested in solving a humanitarian crisis in the works over making quick profits by diluting shareholder interests. It’s unclear how much money will be needed to run the clinical trial or how long it will take to get approval but it seems clear that they are hyperfocused on finding a way forward.

Huge Naked Short Position

Northbridge Financial uses the SEC’s 3 (a)(10) exemption to register shares to help finance the corporate cleanup of small companies but other high profile companies have used it as well. In 2012 Facebook (FB) used this same rule to acquire Instagram in what at the time was a $1.0 Billion deal. Naked shorts have targeted Northbridge’s client list and now Eastgate Biotech (OTCPK:ETBI) is the latest company in the crosshairs of a vicious short attack. I estimate there is about a 50 – 100 million Naked short position on this company betting that the company will roll over and die. This short position has been carried since May 2017 and may have been whittled down over the course of the year as the shorts covered. There is no real way to tell how big the short position is but they are betting that they can avoid detection by rolling from one market maker to the other. According to a recent tweet from the largest debt holder their days seem numbered. They are counting on the company to do another round of toxic financing. Given all the recent activity in the Philippines and possible positive cash flow from the aging center it seems highly unlikely that this management team will ever use toxic financing ever again.

Investment Summary

This stock is undervalued on so many points. It has a huge risk to reward ratio. If the company just continues to break even on the surgery center the stock should appreciate to $.055 which is its liquidation value which is approximately a double from here. If the company gets any sort of Joint Venture or partnership in an emerging market the sky is the limit. In these emerging markets they need real world solutions. Solutions that big biotech has no financial incentive to produce. Intellectual property of non-injectable insulin in the USA is worthless without a massive education program backing it. Only in emerging markets can a company like ETBI find a willing participant to finance one of the most obvious solutions to an impending epidemic in the country of the Philippines. If they get any traction on a financing source or even a charitable foundation to fund the trials they have the potential of a $100mill + of annual revenue in just the country of the Philippines. Any indication of a clinical trial deal could drive the stock to its starting point of $.05 last year. I don’t come out with many microcap recommendations but this is an exception and I hope you do well on the investment. If you think that injecting yourself with a needle several times a day is fun then I would strongly recommend against investing in this company. If you hate needles, imagine the disruption in the markets if diabetics in the USA and the rest of the world figured out that needles really do hurt. What would the drug companies pay to silence this movement?