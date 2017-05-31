April 2017 Sales For Mazda: Down 7.8%, But Massive Shift To SUVs

I am a former sell-side analyst -- UBS 1996-2002, Needham 2002-2006 and ThinkEquity 2006-2008. These days I review automobiles and other technology products, as well as analyze the automotive and technology industries, and coming up with long/short ideas. I also continue to write (less frequently) on macroeconomics and politics.

Mazda reported U.S. April 2017 month sales:

https://insidemazda.mazdausa.com/press-release/mazda-reports-april-2017-sales/

Analyzing Mazda for April 2017 and year-to-date is easy and consistent:

  1. The same 3 models were up for both April 2017 and year-to-date: MX-5 Miata, CX-5 and CX-9.

  2. Everything else was down.

  3. The trend away from cars to SUVs doubled in April over year-to-date.

The all-new CX-5 started arriving in U.S. dealerships in late March, and the transition has not slowed things down. CX-5 was up 28.4%.

The larger CX-9 was up almost 3,000%, but it was all-new a year ago, so that doesn't really count. Meanwhile, the MX-5 Miata continues to see strong increases -- 21.5% this month and 34.5% year-to-date.

Mazda's U.S. sales were 60% sedans (cars) and 40% SUVs a year ago. Now it's the reverse. Is this trend going to now arrest itself? I doubt it. SUVs could be over 65% for Mazda a year from now, driven by CX-5 and CX-9.

So where is the CX-9 to compete with Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator? Perhaps in a few years. It would be Mazda's best idea -- at least for profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F, GOOGL, FB, NVDA.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM, F, GOOGL, NVDA and FB. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

