April 2017 Sales For Mazda: Down 7.8%, But Massive Shift To SUVs

This article was first published on or about May 2, 2017, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site, where subscribers get early access to many of my articles. You can view these articles here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/anton-wahlman/premium-articles

Mazda reported U.S. April 2017 month sales:

https://insidemazda.mazdausa.com/press-release/mazda-reports-april-2017-sales/

Analyzing Mazda for April 2017 and year-to-date is easy and consistent:

The same 3 models were up for both April 2017 and year-to-date: MX-5 Miata, CX-5 and CX-9. Everything else was down. The trend away from cars to SUVs doubled in April over year-to-date.

The all-new CX-5 started arriving in U.S. dealerships in late March, and the transition has not slowed things down. CX-5 was up 28.4%.

The larger CX-9 was up almost 3,000%, but it was all-new a year ago, so that doesn't really count. Meanwhile, the MX-5 Miata continues to see strong increases -- 21.5% this month and 34.5% year-to-date.

Mazda's U.S. sales were 60% sedans (cars) and 40% SUVs a year ago. Now it's the reverse. Is this trend going to now arrest itself? I doubt it. SUVs could be over 65% for Mazda a year from now, driven by CX-5 and CX-9.

So where is the CX-9 to compete with Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator? Perhaps in a few years. It would be Mazda's best idea -- at least for profits.