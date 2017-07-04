June 2017 Sales For Nissan And Infiniti: Up 2.0%

Rogue has been the best-selling U.S. vehicle of any kind this year.

Really no big surprises from Nissan this month. It continues to deliver on recent trends.

Nissan reported U.S. June 2017 month sales:

Overall, the Nissan-Infiniti sales were up 2.0% in June. Nissan was up 1.2% and Infiniti was up 11.0%. For the first half, Nissan is up 1.0% and Infiniti 21.8%.

Nissan’s cars were down 12.% whereas trucks+SUVs were up 19.5%. On the Infiniti side, it was the opposite: Cars up 52.1% versus SUVs down 4%.

Nissan’s most important vehicle is the Rogue, and it was up 17.4%, barely half of its 31.4% first-half growth rate. Still, 17.4% is a good number for a car that sells 34,349 units per month.

Armada and Titan continued their strong gains for the year, both being up between 200% and 400% for the month and almost as much for the year to date.

On the whole, a very solid result for Nissan, especially in a market that’s not going up.