Review Notes: BMW X3 M40i

The M40i version of the X3 is for the extreme buyer. It’s not like any of the peers from Audi, Volvo, Jaguar or Infiniti that I drove in recent months.

The engine roar is extreme, and the handling is the best of any SUV. You buy this car to pretend you’re a race car driver.

While the interior and exterior design are very conservative and similar to BMW’s 5-series sedan, it’s the performance that sets the M40i version apart.

I spent a few days behind the wheel of the BMW X3 M40i, which starts at $55,295. As equipped, this one was $65,045. My most recent frame of reference was the Jaguar E-Pace, a tiny fraction of a quarter-size smaller, and with a weaker engine, that was priced approximately $7,000 less as equipped.





Before then, I had also driven the Infiniti QX50, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 -- all relative competitors. Also, most of them were also priced at least $8,000 below the BMW, so keep that in mind. The base prices for most of them were around $39,000 - $42,000 in most cases, but mostly $50,000 to $57,000 well-equipped.





The 2018 BMW X3 was all-new for the Fall of 2017. For the full calendar year 2017 in the U.S., the X3 was tied with the 4-series and 5-series for being the third-best-selling BMW nameplate -- after the 3-series and the X5. Specifically, that meant sales of 40,691 units, down 7.9% from 2016, possibly reflecting some slack in switching over to the all-new model.





The exterior styling of the X3 is very conservative, with good proportions -- better than the old X3, as I remember it. The only ugly piece are the alternative-matte-copper around the grille. It reminds me of some new home bathroom faucet fashion. It should have been matte-black instead of matte-copper.





The X3 doesn’t look particularly good, but it’s not bad either. The Jaguar E-Pace has the best exterior design, by far, in this segment. Want a bargain in the style and “drive feel” department? Look no further than the Mazda CX-5, but most people shopping for a BMW X3 supposedly wouldn’t do that. And that’s a mistake, in my opinion, even though the horsepower proposition is vastly different.





The interior is likewise trademark center-of-market BMW. I’m not sure I could tell the difference between the X3 and the 5-series that I drove last Summer. If you are used to the other most recent mid-market BMWs, you will not find any surprises here.





BMW gets many of the most important basics right. The seat and seating position leave very little to be desired. Keep in mind that in the new X3, you sit low for it being an SUV on paper. This is feels a lot more like a station wagon than an SUV. You actually sit down into the seat, not slide in or step up. I remember something similar from a 3-series wagon I drove a couple of years ago -- perfect seating position, but unusually hard to get in and out of the driver’s seat.





As with other BMWs, stuff that ought to be standard or not cost all that much extra, are in some cases unavailable. For example, the seats are not cooled. BMW is also the only company to charge extra -- $300 -- for Apple CarPlay. The X3 says it has WiFi, but I never got it to work.





The space in the back is average for this center-of-market segment. Basically, it’s “just right” for a regular person or small family. BMW gets very strong marks for, as almost always, having a beautifully appointed luggage space. The detail work there sets it apart from almost all other automakers. I recall this from the 3-series wagon as well.





For example, you can lift up the luggage floor to access a hidden space. That’s not unusual, but look at that very elegant and surely expensive mechanism to hold up the floor/lid! It’s a mechanical beauty.





Fire up the engine, and don’t be afraid! The roar is that of a muscle-car or super-car. It’s nothing short of wild -- and by wild, I mean loud. You might have expected this in a BMW M3, M4 or M5 -- but in the X3? This was a surprise.





Unless you are looking to race someone immediately, it’s time to switch the mode to “Eco Pro” in which the beast is meaningfully calmer. However, still not all that calm. “Eco Pro” in the X3 M40i feels like the “Sport mode” in most other cars.





The steering is superb, the engine has all the power you would ever need at speed, and the handling is unlike any other SUV. This thing can be driven with precision and speed in the turns, like almost nothing else. The transmissions hammers in the gears better than anything I can remember since the previous-generation Audi S5.





However, it’s not a smooth engine experience for the lazy-neighborhood driver. The throttle response is “nervous” at slow speeds, which can wear on the driver. This is pretty much the opposite of an electric car. It’s a lot more like the Dodge (FCAU) Challenger than the BMW i3 or a Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV.





In the end, it’s not fair to compare the M40i version of the X3 with the versions of the Infiniti QX50, Audi Q5, Jaguar E-Pace and Volvo XC60 that I drove in previous weeks and months. Those are all meaningfully less sporty SUVs, and they were also typically at least $7,000 less expensive, while having at least as much equipment.





The Jaguar E-Pace comes the closest to the “race car” feel of the BMW M40i, but it’s still nowhere close. The Infiniti QX50 has a lot of smooth power, but the whole car is a far softer and more relaxed experience.





In the end the Audi Q5 is the best all-rounder, with the Volvo offering that special plug-in hybrid version for those who want to pay more for a truly unique and premium powertrain experience. The Jaguar E-Pace is easily the best-looking of the bunch, although its interior can’t beat Audi or Volvo.





The bottom line is that the BMW X3 M40i is very much extreme. If you’re looking for a center-of-market 2-row SUV that feels like a sports car -- BMW M3 or M4 -- this will be as close as you can come for this price. You either drive this car very fast around the turns, or you won’t enjoy it as much as some of the competitors.





Fuel economy is rated at 20 MPG city, 27 MPG highway. I got 18 MPG city and 25 MPG highway, possibly reflecting that this car encourages faster-than-average driving.