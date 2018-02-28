Review Notes: Nissan Rogue Sport

The Rogue Sport is wider than the smallest SUVs and gives a very solid impression. Hopefully future versions can fix the issues that I point out.

However, the Rogue Sport delivers on a solid driving experience overall, including a spacious interior and high quality feel.

I found a variety of minor shortcomings, mostly surrounding the seating position and associated controls.

Unlike the full-size Rogue, it’s not (yet) available with Android Auto or a hybrid powertrain.

Nissan’s Rogue Sport is the U.S. version of its international SUV-crossover best-seller Qashqai. U.S. sales started in May 2017.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Rogue Sport is what was mercifully renamed from Qashqai (I always have to look up that spelling), which is its name in Europe. It was added to Nissan’s U.S. product portfolio in May 2017.





A major sales success for Nissan not only in Europe, but also in various other geographies particularly in Asia and Australia, it’s surprising that it took Nissan this long to bring the Qashqai to the U.S. Hey, better late than never -- especially as it fits the U.S. product tastes perfectly. What everyone wants to have right now is an SUV in every size… and Nissan had a hole to fill here.





It’s very easy to describe the Rogue Sport: It’s simply a smaller Rogue. It’s shorter and not as tall. It’s also got a smaller engine, and isn’t available as a hybrid. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? Unlike its larger brother, not yet available -- but presumably within will be, within the year or so.





Rogue Sport starts at $22,615 and the top AWD trim starts at $28,615. Adding the premium package to that, for $2,850, gives you things such as sunroof, improved lighting and a variety of driver-assistance features. That’s the one major options package.





Let’s start with the negatives. What didn’t I like?





The fans are unusually noisy. It can’t remember the last time the center vent(S) made so much noise in a car.

The steering wheel doesn’t telescope enough. This means it’s a less than perfect fit for someone taller than 5’9.

The left-foot dead-pedal is small and offset too much.

The throttle and brake feel, are not as smooth as they should be. You notice it at the slowest speeds only, though.

Several buttons located down in front of the left knee, including steering-wheel heater of all things -- and all-wheel drive center diff lock. These buttons need to go somewhere else, where you can actually see them if your left knee doesn’t have eyes.

The aforementioned lack of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a hybrid option.

One more pet peeve: When plugging in your phone to the USB, it doesn’t seem to charge the phone. The phone says it’s charging, but it’s just not getting enough juice to even keep up.





What did I like?





As with many other “basic” cars from General Motors (GM), Ford (F), FCA (FCAU), Hyundai, Kia Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen, the Rogue Sport is easy to use in the broadest sense. This includes almost all interior controls.

The basic body size and shape is very practical. It fits right in the center of the market. The hip height is almost perfect for most average-to-tall Americans.

The black cloth seats are comfortable and practical -- but the driver’s seating position is bad as I said above.

Steering and handling are more than acceptable. Not best in class, but better than average.

The transmission is smooth, and working well with the engine. Only the accelerator pedal itself is a bit un-smooth.

The all-wheel drive system seems to work flawlessly, engaging quickly enough and without drawing attention to itself.

As with all other Nissan cars these days, the build quality seemed flawless.





While I never really got over the suboptimal seating position, including the dead pedal situation, I came to appreciate the Rogue Sport a lot after a couple of days of driving it. It had that great “get up in the early AM when it’s cold and dark” quality of feeling robust and user-friendly. The cloth seats helped there, too. I felt at ease using it.





The Rogue Sport will be joined in the middle of 2018 by the smaller Kicks crossover. It will be available in front-wheel drive only, and cost less than the Rogue Sport. I had a chance to sit inside the Kicks, and the seating position was better than the Rogue Sport. The space in the rear of the vehicle was also admirably large; for example, I had enough headroom in the rear seat, which is unusual in such a small vehicle.





The Nissan Rogue Sport is a fine vehicle, but I recommend anyone who can swing the extra cash to opt for the full-size Rogue, which is available with a hybrid powertrain and Android Auto. Alternative, if you can do without all-wheel drive, to wait until the middle of 2018 and consider the smaller Kicks.