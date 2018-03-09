It was only a week ago that I published an article showing that Tesla (TSLA) is on track to see a 42% sales decline in the March quarter. One of the uncertainties that I stated in my analysis, was that not all countries in Europe had yet reported. I only had the February data for six European countries.





Therefore, the verdict could have changed if the remaining countries had posted meaningfully better results for February, as opposed to January. Well, now we have the February results from 12 of Tesla’s top countries in Europe, so this uncertainty has been removed:





Model S+X Jan-Feb 2017 Oct-Nov 2017 Jan-Feb 2018 sequentially year/year Holland 306 521 310 -40% 1% Norway 467 1288 296 -77% -37% UK 520 802 289 -64% -44% Germany 353 422 237 -44% -33% Belgium 138 144 76 -47% -45% France 139 225 63 -72% -55% Austria 115 108 52 -52% -55% Switzerland 152 260 52 -80% -66% Sweden 179 148 48 -68% -73% Italy 61 104 44 -58% -28% Finland 42 30 21 -30% -50% Luxembourg 26 12 5 -58% -81% TOTAL 2498 4064 1493 -63% -40%





As you can see in the table above, Tesla’s sales in Europe are down 63% for the first two-thirds of the March quarter, compared to the December 2017 quarter. The only country of any remotest significance which has not yet reported is Spain. However, Tesla has traditionally sold between 15 and 23 cars per month in Spain, so Spain is simply not material. That’s as many cars as a single car dealership is supposed to sell in less than one week.





One does not need to be Sherlock Holmes to see that this is why Tesla’s head of sales, John McNeill, may have left Tesla a month ago. Then, just the other day, Tesla’s top accountant left the company: https://seekingalpha.com/news/3337864-tesla-lower-discloses-chief-accounting-officer-exit





These abrupt departures naturally reflect what is almost certain to be a major quarterly automotive unit sales shortfall from Tesla. So what are expectations for the quarter?





Let’s start with the Tesla Model S and X. Tesla has said that we should expect 100,000 units per year, which is 25,000 per quarter. Then add the Model 3. So to what level has Tesla guided the Model 3?





It said on January 3 that the exit rate in last week of December was 1,000 units per week. It also said, and reiterated on the February earnings call, that it expects to end March at 2,500 units per week. So, the quarter should be a blend of 1,000 per week and 2,500 per week:





8 weeks x 1,000 units = 8,000 units.

4 weeks x 2,500 units = 10,000 units.

TOTAL: 18,000 units.





However, we should subtract some for “vehicles in transit” and equivalent, so let’s reduce that number by 3,000, for a total of 5,000. Adding the 25,000 for Model S+X combined, That puts the quarterly total at 40,000.





Based on that, given that Tesla is down 63% in Europe with two-thirds in, what should be the total automotive units for Tesla’s March quarter?





For this, let’s add the U.S. sales numbers, courtesy as always from Insideevs.com:





Tesla USA Jan-Feb 2017 Oct-Nov 2017 Jan-Feb 2018 sequentially year/year Model S 2650 2455 1925 -22% -27% Model X 1550 2725 1575 -42% 2% TOTAL 4200 5180 3500 -32% -17%





As you can see in the table above, the U.S. decline was about half compared to Europe -- 32% versus 63%. So let’s add them together:





Tesla US+E Jan-Feb 2017 Oct-Nov 2017 Jan-Feb 2018 sequentially year/year Europe 2498 4064 1493 -63% -40% USA 4200 5180 3500 -32% -17% TOTAL 6698 9244 4993 -46% -25%





As you can see in the table above, adding Europe and the U.S. combined, we get to a blended 46% decline for the first two months of the March quarter. Now, let’s add China and the other geographies to the total:





Europe top 12 countries Jan-Feb 1493 Spain Jan 23 Spain Feb 30 Other Europe Jan-Feb (est) 100 North America Jan-Feb 3500 China Jan 830 China Feb (est) 1000 Rest of World Jan-Feb (est) 300 Model 3 4360 TOTAL 11636





As you can see in the table above, we can estimate Tesla’s global automotive unit sales in January and February combined, to 11,636. So what about March?





For Tesla, the third month of the quarter can often be twice, or even more than twice, as large as the first two months combined. Let’s take two scenarios:





March is 2x January+February combined: 23,272 units.

March is 2.5x January+February combined: 29,090 units.





It’s obviously impossible to say with any certainty, yet, where in (or outside) this range, Tesla’s March automotive unit sales will land. Bill Maurer’s work on analyzing the Norwegian market [ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4154208-tesla-needs-march-miracle ] suggests that Tesla is falling way behind in this critical market, in the early days of the month of March. This is a very bad sign -- but it’s only one country out of several, including the U.S. and China.





And for those who ask: Yes, I have seen the reports of this-or-that boat on their way with freshly minted Teslas, now in transit to China and Europe. There are thousands of cars on the way, as many as almost 2,000 Teslas per boat, in a couple of instances.





That is normal. In order for Tesla to get even close to 23,000 or 24,000 units this quarter -- let alone 29,000 or 40,000 -- there had better be multiple of those boats on their way to those far-flung geographies. However, we cannot yet say whether this will mean that Tesla’s quarter will end up closer to 23,000 or closer to 29,000 units delivered.





However, the recent departures by Tesla’s head of sales, and the head of accounting, are ominous signs that things are at least not trending to the 40,000 units that Wall Street may be expecting, based on what Tesla has said about Model 3 production and Model S and X sales combined, as I showed and described above.





Maybe Tesla’s head of sales, and Tesla’s accounting chief, saw these numbers and figured that there was no way Tesla would deliver on 40,000 units this quarter. Perhaps a lot closer to the 23,000 to 29,000 range.





Combined with negative gross margins on the Model 3, as Tesla stated in its 4Q investor letter in February, are Tesla’s investors prepared for a March quarter automotive unit number that doesn’t have a “3” or “4” at the beginning?