Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Names Nancy Shemwell As EVP Of Global Sales

Extreme Networks, a technology company focused on high-performance Ethernet switching for cloud, data center, and mobile networks, has appointed Nancy Shemwell as executive vice president of global sales, where she will lead the company's sales and channel management teams through global expansion initiatives.

With 20 years of experience in high-performance transformational global sales forces behind her, Shemwell will focus on executing the company's goal of establishing and seeking out new avenues to the cloud, data center, enterprise, and mobility markets.

"Nancy brings to Extreme Networks the leadership skills, relationships and proven sales experience that can help us drive towards our revenue and operating income goals," Oscar Rodriguez, president and CEO of Extreme Networks stated in the press release.

Shemwell's previous positions include that of president and CEO of Multi-Link; executive vice president of global sales at Symmetricom; and a 16-year career with Nortel Networks, where she served as president of Micom Communications Corp. (a Nortel data subsidiary), vice president of business segments, and vice president of sales and marketing for Wiltel (Nortel's largest distributor).

Extreme Networks new EVP currently serves on the board of directors for the North Texas Regional Center for Innovation and Commercialization, VoodooVox Inc., and is an associate board member for Southern Methodist University's (SMU) Cox School of Business.

