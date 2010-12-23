Best Energy Services Opens New Division January 1, 2011

Best Energy Services Inc. is a leading well service/workover provider in the Hugoton Basin of Kansas and adjacent areas. It currently has 25 workover rigs based in Liberal, Kansas that service the Hugoton Basin and, more recently, the Central Kansas Uplift.



Prior to year-end 2010, Best Energy Services will begin servicing the needs of customers in south Texas. The company announced today that it will open its new south Texas division, with its South Texas Eagle Ford office, starting on January 1, 2011. Best is initially repositioning two of its 400-rated rigs, which are well-suited to the depths of the Eagle Ford Trend, in the immediate area.



The Eagle Ford Trend is an emerging shale opportunity with very promising early results. There are already over 105 drilling rigs active in the Trend versus 40 rigs 14 months ago. There are currently over 300 producing wells in the area and it is believed that it could take over 90,000 wells to develop the Trend over the next 30 years. By contrast, the Hugoton Basin, where Best now operates has had some 14,000 wells drilled in it over the past 50 years.



It is no surprise then that Best Energy views the Eagle Ford as a primary growth area for the company over the next several years. The company plans to add at least two additional rigs to the area, which is the most active of the trend and is mainly oil, each and every quarter. In addition to its rigs, Best is redeploying certain mothballed equipment, including pumps and tanks from its previously discontinued operations in Moab, Utah.



For further information on Best Energy Services, please visit its website at BEYSinc.com



