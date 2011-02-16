Sunvalley Solar, Inc. (SSOL) Announces New Advanced Thin Film Solar Panels

Sunvalley Solar, Inc., the leader in solar power technology and solar system integration, recently announced the promotion of its most efficient and advanced TW-TF series thin film product for the US market.



The A-Si thin film module has a better performance rating in high temperatures and lower irradiance conditions than previous models. Not only is the performance on the A-Si thin film modules better, but the expense is much lower than the crystalline silicon PV modules.



The previous thin film modules required a larger surface area and expensive racking and BOS systems for installation. The new TW-TF series from Tianwei, which is being promoted by Sunvalley in the US, is more advanced and the most efficient A-Si Thin film module available in the world. A lesser surface area is used and a lesser installation cost is to be expected for the new thin film modules.



The company is also promoting the new TW-TF series modules in the United States. This new series will bring a significant benefit for solar system installers and end-users in terms of its cost and its efficiency.



The company recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, which was signed between Sunvalley Solar, Inc. and Tianwei SolarFilms to promote the product in the United States. The MOU will further enhance the already existing partnership between the two companies, as they map out future plans for both short and long-term, which includes nationally manufactured solar package solution and a new Green House plan for farmers. Both companies seek a collaboration in order to maximize their individual market shares and reduce their manufacturing and marketing costs.



Tianwei SolarFilms awarded Sunvalley Solar Inc. its 2010 Premium Partnership award as its thin film solar power system distributor in the U.S marketplace. Tianwei will continue to provide Sunvalley with a complete array of film package solutions as well as technical and marketing support.



“Tianwei’s high quality, low cost, high efficiency thin film panels will decrease our installation costs and ensure the continued superior level of product quality and service that the Sunvalley Solar client has come to expect,” said James Zhang, CEO of Sunvalley Solar.



Sunvalley Solar Inc. is a full service power solution provider. The company offers solar energy technology, system design, installation, equipment, and technical support for its customers. The technology and products offered by Sunvalley assist various contractors, builders, and homeowners to reduce their utility bills, reduce impact on the environment and increase reliability and independence through solar energy. The company strives to reduce the world’s carbon footprint and to become the nation’s main source of power from the transition of traditional energy sources to solar power.



For more information on Sunvalley Solar, visit their website at sunvalleysolarinc.com



