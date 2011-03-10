China SHESAYS Medical Cosmetology Inc. (CSAY) Honored for Influence in Industry

Located in the Sinchuan province of China, China SHESAYS Medical Cosmetology Inc. operates a chain of specialized medical cosmetology hospitals, clinic and skincare centers. While the young company was only founded in 2005, China SHESAYS has already left a profound mark in the marketplace as was evidenced by their announcement today.



China SHESAYS told the world they have received several awards that recognize its eminence in the medical cosmetology industry. These awards include the Most Influential Fashion Brand of “SHESAYS” in Chengdu in 2010 by the Xinchao Life Weekly magazine jointly with Peking University Brand Research Center, one of the Most Influential Beauty Brands in Chengdu by the Huaxi Life Weekly magazine, one of the Most Influential Organizations in the Health Industry by Chengdu Media Group, and the Leadership Quality Award 2010 by the Media Center of the Sichuan Daily Newspaper Group.



Leading the way at China SHESAYS is Yixiang Zhang whom serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company. Commenting on what these awards will mean to the future of the company, Zhang was quoted as saying, “We are delighted to be recognized by the media and the general public, which we believe is a strong reflection of our leading position in the medical cosmetology industry in the region. We are committed to providing premium, high quality services and fulfilling social responsibility to further enhance our brand equity in Sichuan and beyond.”



To learn more about this company, visit their website at chinashesays.com



Please see disclaimer on QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net

