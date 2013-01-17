GlobalWise Investments, Inc. (GWIV) To Present At Technology United Executive Conference Alongside Fortune 500 Companies

GlobalWise Investments and its wholly owned subsidiary Intellinetics, a leading-edge technology company focused on the design, implementation, and management of cloud-based Enterprise Content Management ("ECM") systems, reported today that William J. "BJ" Santiago, CEO of GlobalWise, will be speaking at the prestigious Technology United Executive Connection Summit.

Held in Scottsdale, AZ, the Technology United Executive Connection Summit (technologyunited.com) will take place next week. Other speakers scheduled to deliver a presentation at the event include Konica, SAP, and the Technology United Alliance members: Intel, Newfield IT, GreatAmerica Financial Services, LMI, ESP, Green Hills Software, Barrister, and GreenPrint.

"We announced being accepted into the invitation-only Technology United organization this past summer and are very pleased to now be presenting at the summit this month," commented William J. "BJ" Santiago, CEO of GlobalWise. "The Alliance members and the office technology audience in attendance create a fantastic stage for us to grow our channel partnerships and expand the marketing of our cloud-based ECM strategies. This invitation-only conference is geared toward CEOs, Presidents and Senior Vice Presidents, with over 225 confirmed to be attending the 3-day event. I will be speaking in a session titled 'Channel Changer - Click Charges for Document Management' to show how the integration of the IntellivueTM software into the copier and multi-function printer eco-system provides a new revenue source for the dealer community. More importantly, this unique approach enables a state-of-the-art ECM solution that finally fits seamlessly within their end-user procurement vessels under similar contracts such as Managed Print Service (MPS) or Document Managed Services (NYSE:MDS).

"Many in the industry have called our flagship software a 'channel changer' because our user-friendly model is similar to the traditional per click charge standard, but introduces a fixed cost model that appeals to a wider customer base. Therefore, the end-user no longer has to worry about being charged more money for each mono (black and white), color or virtual image scan (i.e. Video, Audio, JPEG, PPT, Excel, etc.). Intellivue™ allows the end-user to scan both hard-copy and virtual images, as well as index, search, and retrieve archived data via the cloud, in the same model in which they buy their products today through their dealer. Instead of a per page or per click charge, there is simply a capacity based monthly subscription fee," concluded Mr. Santiago.

Technology United was established by GlobalWise Channel Partner MWAi's CEO Mike Stramaglio to form a strategic hub alliance that provides the best-in-class and most aggressive solutions and services that can collectively cover the technology needs within the office space, including IT automation, security, and document management services, such as those provided by GlobalWise. Technology United brings together the best partners with the best technology to deliver the best user experience. The solutions created also enable significant cost savings that can improve the bottom line of their clients.

For more information on GlobalWise Investments, visit GlobalWiseInvestments.com

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net