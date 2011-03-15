Stock Guru Featured Company: Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings has created a high speed pipeline for getting the finest quality ingredients directly to the chef. The Company’s subsidiaries collectively represent a system whereby any chef can remove the hassle of acquiring unique, fresh, organic ingredients and gourmet food items.



Specialty chocolates, artisanal cheeses and distinctive imported items are delivered via a tight inventory system that utilizes FedEx overnight for perishables and FedEx Saver for non-perishables, ensuring that the expert Food Innovations team has total supply chain awareness and know exactly where an order is at any time. Food Innovations is a chef-driven and chef-operated company that understands the tactical realities of top kitchens and the demands of culinary artists.



Other IVFH entities help to round out what is arguably a very stable footing in efficient, focused foodservice:



• For The Gourmet, Inc., forthegourmet.com – retail consumer-targeted website offering professional chef-grade ingredients with strong amazon.com tie-in



• For The Gourmet Pro line offered through a partnership with Gigachef, forthegourmetpro.com



• Artistre’ signature line of products, artistre.info – catering to the emerging molecular gastronomy market



Please see disclaimer on QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net



