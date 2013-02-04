Boldface Group, Inc. (BLBK) To Expand Kardashian Beauty Line Throughout CVS/pharmacy Stores

Southern California-based celebrity beauty licensing company, Boldface Group, announced that it will be expanding its offerings of the Kardashian Sisters' beauty brand throughout CVS/pharmacy stores. The decision came after a successful initial launch of the line's limited edition holiday collection.

"We are proud to have CVS as a launch partner for the Kardashians' brand," remarked Boldface's CEO, Nicole Ostoya. "We look forward to providing whatever efforts are needed for maximum success."

To increase visibility, Boldface will showcase the newly launched products on power-wing units, which will be strategically placed in the beauty areas at CVS/pharmacy stores beginning in March 2013.

The full launch assortment by Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe includes four unique mascara offerings, Joystick long lasting moisturizing lipstick, and Honey Sticks wild honey flavored lip gloss. Customers enjoy the high-quality products, which have are designed to emulate the eyes, lips, and complexion looks the Kardashian sisters have made famous.

All products are specifically formulated and designed to share the Kardashians' love for high quality beauty products at very accessible prices.

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net