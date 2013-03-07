HII Technologies, Inc. (HIIT): A Key Oil Industry Player

The general public has been made aware of the challenges and costs of off-shore oil and gas well drilling, but it sometimes forgets about the many issues that come with traditional land wells and the growing practice of hydro-fracing.

The location of promising drill sites has nothing to do with convenience. Oil is where oil is, and that's often far from roads, power, or water. It's the reason that HII Technologies has become a key player in the energy industry. The Houston based company, with field operations in Texas and Oklahoma, provides the critical equipment and services needed for drillers to do their job, offering the advanced technologies required to ensure cost effectiveness and minimal downtime. Two of the most important site requirements are water and power.

AES Water Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of HII Technologies, is focused on nationally recognized exploration and production (E&P) companies, customers involved in drilling and fracing crude and liquids-rich reservoirs that may not have been productive prior to current fracing technologies. The extraction of oil from shale requires high volumes of water, which must be transported from available groundwater deposits in the area. Hydraulic fracturing, for example, takes an average of 85,000 barrels of water per well. Though water can be trucked in, the most cost effective solution is often water transfer piping, and AES has invested in the best piping systems, pumps, and associated equipment available to ensure its reputation in the industry.

The South Texas Power (NYSE:STP) Division of HII Technologies was created to provide the oilfield a comprehensive solution for temporary power and specialized equipment requirements. The operation has a 24/7 philosophy, backed up by the highest quality equipment designed to take a beating in tough oilfield conditions, from 20kW to 300kW diesel units and larger. Their unique designs ensure customer cost savings, with minimal footprint requirements as well as environmental hazard mitigation. In addition to power, they also offer light towers and custom safety trailers that assist operators in becoming OSHA compliant.

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net