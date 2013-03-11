TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TSYS) Awarded $16.1M Funding For Marine Corps Project

TeleCommunication Systems ("TCS") recently announced that the company had received incremental funding in the sum of $16.1 million with which to provide the U.S. Marine Corps Deployed Engineering Services for its Wireless Point to Point Link systems.

Based in Annapolis, MD, TeleCommunication Systems is focused on the development of mobile communication technology, with components in E9-1-1, text messaging, commercial location, and deployable wireless communications. The company is also involved in cloud computing, wireless applications for navigation, search, asset tracking, social applications, and telematics. The company has clients in government agencies utilizing TeleCommunication cyber security expertise, professional services, and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.

TCS will provide engineers to assist the USMC with technical control facilities and data/security centers, as well as USMC tactical systems. The company's Professional and Technical Services will also supplement military support requirements with the installation and maintenance of the communications networks. The U.S. Army Project Manager for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical Commercial Satellite Terminal Program is managing these procurements through the Army's $5 billion World-Wide Satellite Systems contract vehicle.

Michael Bristol, senior vice president and general manager of Government Solutions, TCS, said, "While it's imperative that the USMC has secure, reliable and easily deployable communications equipment, that's only half the battle. They also need the expertise backing that equipment, and that's where TCS' knowledgeable and reliable Deployed Engineering Services personnel come in. We look forward to helping the USMC continue their important missions and achieve success."

