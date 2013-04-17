Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (ESPH) Exclusive Onshore U.S. Oil & Gas License To Chemical-Free Water Treatment Tech For Fracking Regained

Ecosphere Technologies, the technology developer and licenser who stands on a nice portfolio of patents and manufacturing capability in the environmental water treatment engineering space, with offerings like their revolutionary Ozonix®, a broad-spectrum, chemical-free alternative to high-volume water recycling, reported regaining exclusive U.S. license for this vital technology today, via wholly-owned subsidiary, Ecosphere Energy Services, LLC.

Ozonix is an amazing and extremely advanced oxidation process technology that uses ozone saturation and a combined array of acoustic, electrochemical, and hydrodynamic cavitations to eradicate micro-organisms in contaminated water. This process is great for high-volume applications and the oxidation process generates no harmful byproducts. Bacteria are simply vaporized during the process, their cell walls broken down by the pulse of the Ozonix Reactor as contaminants are safely oxidized. This is a no-brainer tech platform for the hydrocarbon recovery sector and helps the hydraulic fracturing industry clean up its image while also improving water usage metrics handedly.

Now, after two years of the U.S. onshore oil and gas license being held by Hydrozonix, LLC (as per the Feb 6 agreement), Hydrozonix has given up their exclusivity rights after failing to meet obligations stipulated in the previous licensing arrangement. While a stupendous customer, Hydrozonix did not meet the minimum purchase requirement of two Ozonix EF80 mobiles (by Apr 15) for the quarter and will now simply continue to be a non-exclusive customer for ESPH.

Shareholders are obviously excited and the CEO of ESPH, Robert Cathey, telegraphed their enthusiasm by stating that the company is now moving to aggressively position this superb solution directly in front of the booming fracking sector, after having been chained-down for two years, merely delivering hardware to their two initial energy exploration customers. The learning curve in the industry for this radically innovative technology is being stripped away rapidly now, both because of how awesome the tech is and how bad the fracking profile looks to the public.

With over 700 wells to date having used Ozonix to safely replace chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing (a claim no other water services providers in the entire industry can make), the iron is now sufficiently hot and ESPH intends to strike the hammer blow with full force, shaping Ozonix into the must-have water platform. The momentum in the industry is unmistakable, we have hit critical mass for this technology and one can imagine Cathey's eyes gleaming with visions of the boundless potential now that the license has come home.

Cathey praised the relationship with Hydrozonix and underscored how instrumental they have been in helping bring the Ozonix technology to the fore, with Ozonix being used (since initial deployment in late 2008) to treat, recycle, and reuse some 3B gallons of water across the spectrum of domestic shale plays. This versatile, eco-friendly, and extremely robust technology is long overdue for the fracking industry and it is little wonder that ESPH is a Frost & Sullivan North American Product Leadership Award recipient (2012). The company also has the distinction of pulling down the 2013 IHS CERAWeek Energy Innovation Pioneer status, as well as placing in the Artemis "Top 50″ list of water treatment companies for the third year running.

In addition to the onshore rights, ESPH also holds the global rights to all applications of the patented Ozonix technology and it should be noted that this technology is not only cleaner and greener, it is more cost effective as well, with vastly improved treatment efficiency.

