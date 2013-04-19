Scio Diamond Technology Corp. (SCIO) Makes Two Announcements

According to a recently issued press release, Scio Diamond Technology is to be featured on the Fox Business News show "Built in America." Additionally, Scio announced fiscal year ending production status.

Scio, in concert with Studio 1080, was very pleased to report its upcoming feature on "Built In America" airing on Fox Business Network, April 28 at 2:30 PM. "This is a very exciting time for Scio," remarked Michael McMahon, Scio's CEO. "To be selected as a featured article on the premier showing of Built in America is a great opportunity for Scio Diamond to show Fox's 68 million-viewer audience our one-of-a-kind technology."

"While filming the Scio Diamond feature, we were truly amazed at this diamond making technology and impact it will have in the future to all of us," said Mr. Collin Williams, Executive Producer / Director of Studio 1080. "It was astounding to actually watch diamond growing and learn the many, many uses of diamond."

Scio Diamond's first year of operation and fiscal year ended March 31st 2013. Over the last year Scio has designed and built a production facility in Greenville, SC, and since relocated all production equipment from Massachusetts to their Greenville location. Production began in July and over that nine months Scio has produced over 15,000 carats of lab-grown single crystal rough diamonds. Scio has been earning revenue since September of 2012.

"It has been an exciting first year of operation," says Michael McMahon. "Our staff has worked endless hours, 7 days a week to bring our facility to this point." Scio produced 275 carats of single crystal lab grown diamond a week in its first quarter of operation alone. The average production in the last quarter (January - March 2013) for Scio exceeded 600 rough carats of single crystal diamond per week.

"The demand of product continues to be very high in both the gemstone and industrial market segments," says McMahon. "Even though we are convinced that our one of kind technology produces more diamond per reactor than any other technology, we are far from our ultimate production levels."

Scio currently employs a patent-protected chemical vapor deposition process to produce their high-quality, single-crystal diamonds in a controlled laboratory setting. With identical visual properties to that of a mined diamond, Scio produces high quality colorless, near colorless, and fancy colored diamonds.

