Astrotech Corp. (ASTC) Subsidiary Wins $16.2M Contract

Astrotech Corporation recently announced that its Astrotech Space Operations subsidiary has won a $16.2 million contract for the manufacturing, installation and testing of new Ground Support Equipment. This is a firm fixed-price contract.



Astrotech was one of the first space commerce companies in the aerospace industry to focus on creating and producing space technology for commercial use. The Astrotech Space Operations subsidiary works with both government and commercial customers for spaceflight and satellite services. Astrotech has been involved with over 290 spacecraft over its 29 year history, and has facilities in Florida and California.



The work that led to the current 2011 contract was begun in 2007 when Astrotech was awarded another contract to perform the requirements development and design for the current Ground Support Equipment. Delivery of finished product is expected in the first quarter of 2013.



“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract to provide the U.S. government with this critical ground support equipment,” said Don M. White Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager of Astrotech Space Operations. “Astrotech’s expertise in payload processing operations made us an ideal fit for this project and we are excited to further support our customers by providing this GSE.”



Please see disclaimer on QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net

