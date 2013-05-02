UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) Announces New Chief Financial Officer Technologies Developer And Manufacturer UQM Technologies Made A Statement Yesterday Announcing The Recruitment Of David I. Rosenthal. He Was Named Treasurer And Chief Financial Officer

Technologies developer and manufacturer UQM Technologies made a statement yesterday announcing the recruitment of David I. Rosenthal. He was named Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

With over 30 years of experience, Rosenthal has an extensive background in finance and accounting. He will oversee the departments of Finance, Accounting, Investor Relations, and Human Resources. A Certified Public Accountant, Rosenthal has an MBA from California State University and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Eric R. Ridenour, UQM President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to have such an experienced Chief Financial Officer join our leadership team. His extensive background as a CFO for both publicly-traded and private-equity backed companies brings a wealth of financial expertise that should prove invaluable to UQM as we strive to take the company to the next level."

Rosenthal was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyanotech Corporation. He also held the position of Chief Financial Officer for Sanz, Inc. and Hickory Farms. Additionally Rosenthal sat as Chief Financial Officer of companies that include Hauser, Inc, Spectralink Corporation, Startek, Inc., and Celestial Seasonings.

For more information, visit uqm.com

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net