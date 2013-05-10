Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. (CXM) Plays Two Vital Roles In The Fight Against Diabetes

As hard as it may seem to believe, the American Diabetes Association says that over 8% of the U.S. population, roughly 1 out of 12 Americans, now has diabetes. That's nearly 26 million people, though perhaps 1/4 of those afflicted have yet to be formally diagnosed with the disease. Even more chilling is the fact that almost 80 million people are estimated to have prediabetes, where blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not yet at the level of type 2 diabetes. Such people are more likely to eventually develop diabetes.

In the U.S., diabetes costs almost a quarter of a trillion dollars annually, and is the cause, or a contributing factor, in nearly a quarter of a million deaths each year. The lack of exercise, as people spend more time in passive interface with electronics, coupled with high-carb diets, has led to an epidemic of obesity, leading in turn to an epidemic of diabetes.

Diabetes can produce a number of debilitating symptoms, two of which, cardiovascular disease and chronic wounds, are both directly targeted by California-based medical technology company Cardium Therapeutics.

Diabetes greatly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, and Cardium's primary development product Generx is an important angiogenic growth factor therapeutic for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Unlike traditional drugs for treating heart disease, Generx is designed to actually increase blood flow around the heart. It is seen as being of value on a global basis, representing a far less costly or technically complex way of addressing heart disease. Generx can be administered non-surgically, using a standard cardiac infusion catheter, and it can stimulate the natural process of blood vessel growth in the heart's microcirculation that is not reachable by surgical intervention. As such, it is a welcome alternative to elaborate and expensive surgical revascularization procedures, such as coronary artery bypass surgery and angioplasty/stents.

Cardium's other important product for dealing with the problems of diabetes is Excellagen, an FDA-cleared wound treatment gel that has already been shown to significantly aid healing for many types of wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers. It's easy to use and a number of physicians have reported observing a rapid onset of the growth of granulation tissue in a wide array of wounds, including classic non-healing diabetic foot ulcers. Cardium already has ISO certification to sell Excellagen in the U.S., and the company is now in the final commercialization stages for the product.

