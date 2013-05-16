Industry Veteran Clive Raines Joins ITalk, Inc. (TALK) As Director Of Australasia And Europe Operations

A global provider of advanced communications and mobile broadband services, iTalk has announced the appointment of Clive Raines as Director of Australasia and Europe Operations. With high voice quality and the lowest prices, iTalk Mobile is currently pushing the market for an industry alternative to traditional cellular coverage. Raines, whose resume includes extensive experience in better business practices in Australasia and Europe, will be welcomed to the team for his strong background in sales, marketing, strategic product development, and distribution.

David F. Levy, Chief Executive Officer of iTalk, commented, "The Australasia and Europe region is poised for the same explosive growth in new communication devices and services that iTalk is currently offering to the US marketplace." Continuing on Levy stated, "Clive is an excellent addition to our growing team and his 25 years of international communications, product development and distribution experience in Australasia and European countries, will allow iTalk to utilize his unique skills and knowledge to expand our global footprint and make our products the most competitive in the region."

With extensive international experience establishing and developing next generation telecom companies for IP based services, Raines brings a strong background of management. The man's resume includes senior management roles, management consulting, marketing, international project management, technical project management, CRM, as well as business development.

Raines previously sat as President of International Operations for TheGlobe.com, a VoIP provider and currently one of the most successful dot-com IPOs in NASDAQ's long history. With an impressive resume in telecommunications, Raines has received extensive technical management, certifications, and product training with numerous international technology and telecommunications companies.

A mobile communications company, iTalk uses innovative technologies to offer consumers a high quality cellular alternative while severely undercutting all major national carriers. Through iTalks' extensive network, consumers will have access to offers that include nationwide voice and data coverage to about 280 million people in over 12,900 cities.

To learn more, visit italkmobility.com

