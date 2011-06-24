Infrastructure Materials Corp. (IFAM) Reports on Exploratory Drilling Program

Infrastructure Materials Corp. reported successful results from an initial exploratory drill program at a mining property owned by the company’s option partner and contiguous to its own mineral claims in the area.



The exploratory drilling program is being conducted by International Millennium Mining Inc. at the Nivloc Mine Project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company recently received the results of three diamond drill holes at the site and reported that all three exploratory holes detected gold and silver.



Infrastructure Materials Corp. said that the Nivloc Mine Project samples contain gold and silver in the main Nivloc vein and also in the Hanging Wall vein that was recently discovered at the site.



The initial exploratory drill program at the Nivloc Mine Project comprises approximately 8,200 feet of sampling. The mine operated from 1937 to 1943 and International Millennium Mining Inc. has eleven mineral claims at the property.



Infrastructure Materials Corp. has eighteen mineral claims at the NL Extension Projects Claim Group, which is located next to the Nivloc Mine Project. The company granted an option to International Millennium Mining Inc. to purchase 85% of the NL Extension Projects Claim Group in exchange for a cash payment of $350,000 and 1.925 million shares of common stock.



