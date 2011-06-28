China Power Equipment, Inc. (CPQQ) Executive Purchases Company’s Stock

China Power Equipment, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy core electricity transformers in China. It does through its wholly-owned subsidiary, An Sen (Xi’an) Power Science & Technology Company Limited, and its affiliated operating company, Xi’an Amorphous Zhongxi Transformer Company Limited.



The company currently manufactures 59 products which deliver much-needed energy efficiency to the Chinese national grid. Its typical transformer consumes 70 percent less electricity to operate (at no load) compared to traditional transformers. Its products also generate fewer pollutants, while retaining more electricity.



China Power Equipment’s growth is currently being driven by the Chinese government’s push to upgrade the country’s infrastructure, including its grid network. Therefore, the company is continuing to invest in growing parts of its business, such as its new transformer production line.



China Power Equipment announced today that Mr. Yongxing Song, chairman and CEO of the company, purchased 123,500 shares of the company’s common stock in open market transactions. These trades occurred on June 24 and June 27, 2011. This is always a strong sign that an executive has faith in his company. Mr. Song stated, “More than ever, I believe in China Power’s continued success.”



