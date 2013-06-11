Calibrus, Inc. (CALB): Get In On The Action Without Ever Leaving Home

Specializing in social media and mobile applications, development company Calibrus keeps users and clients connected in a variety of ways with innovative products and services in the areas of social media, mobile applications, third party verification, hosted call recording, and IVR services.

The company allows users to voice their opinions through the JabberMonkey Web site, which is a free online venue where members can express themselves to the world by creating questions, voting on questions, posting content, sharing their feelings, and communicating with friends by means of chat, webcam, e-mail, and video VOIP calling. The company additionally hosts the Fanatic Fans Web site and mobile app, enabling users to keep up with local live events and receive recognition and rewards for being a devoted fan.

Among recent developments at Calibrus, this year the company launched its Fanatic Fans Facebook application, enhancing the Fanatic Fans experience and allowing users to be right in the action at live events without ever leaving Facebook.

The Fanatic Fans Facebook application connects users with live local happenings - like sports and music events - and features an events calendar offering local information for the user's area. Users can get a rundown of what's going on locally, get all the details like when and where an event is happening, locate a map with turn-by-turn directions to the venue, purchase tickets and share information about the event with their Facebook friends - including posting comments, videos and photos before, during and after the event. Facebook users can also earn rewards for their attendance, as well as for using the Fanatic Fans Facebook and mobile applications, and can access a full listing of merchant discounts on items like food, drinks, merchandise, and tickets. Fanatic Fans allows users look up these nearby discounts and redeem rewards right from their phones through the Fanatic Fans mobile application.

So for those unable to make it to a big game or concert, no problem! Fanatic Fans users can experience it all in virtual time through user-generated content that is automatically uploaded to the FanaticFans.com Web site via Facebook and Twitter. This lets fans stay connected and feel like they were really there - all from a handheld device or the comfort of their own home.

The Fanatic Fans Web site can be accessed at fanaticfans.com, and JabberMonkey can be accessed at jabbermonkey.com. For more information about Calibrus, including the company's products and services, visit calibrus.com.

