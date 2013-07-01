Respect Your Universe, Inc. (RYUN) Announces James R. Nowodworski As CFO

Respect Your Universe announced that Mr. James R. Nowodworski has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 23, 2013. Mr. Nowodworski is replacing Aaron Loreth, who recently resigned as the company's CFO.

"We are lucky to have a seasoned business and financial professional of Jim's caliber join our team in a senior financial management position," noted Craig Brod, RYU's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to Jim's active role in guiding the financial management of our company and our anticipated successful expansion in the retail sector. We are excited to have him on board."

Mr. Nowodworski, a Certified Public Accountant, has spent 30 years in the financial services and retail industries. As a performance apparel brand designed for athletes and active adults, RYU is happy to welcome Mr. Nowodworski to the team, given his experience as CFO of Lucy Activewear, Inc., a company acquired by VF Brands (itself a public company valued at $7 billion). Lucy designs, sources, and retails women's active wear through approximately 65 retail locations with annual sales exceeding $75 million.

In addition to his experience at Lucy, Mr. Nowodworski has completed over 85 operating leases for a diverse group of retailers. He has significant experience in developing banking relationships and placements of term loans. Mr. Nowodworski also has extensive experience in point of sale and retail information systems.

