GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (GRHU) Poised to Benefit from Defense Department’s Need for Energy Savings and Rapidly Deployable Structures

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc., a San Diego, California-based integrated energy solutions provider and developer of eco-friendly infrastructure, today told investors that its current product offerings can benefit from the legislated cost cutting efforts in the United States Department of Defense budget. The Defense Department plans to shift from brick and mortar construction to more rapidly deployable modular energy efficient buildings, like the Rapidly Deployable Unit (RDU) produced by Greenhouse, as well as push towards energy efficiency in the Strategic Sustainability Performance Plan. The company believes the drive to cut overhead and redundancies in the Department of Defense can be a catalyst for further growth for their government contracting and energy business.



“We believe the legislation passed uniquely positions GreenHouse to help our country lower spending by offering cost effective solutions across a number of Defense verticals. The importance of the shift towards sustainability carries a much larger significance than just reducing budgets, it will save lives on the battlefield,” John Galt, CEO, GreenHouse Holdings, Inc, said in a press release on Tuesday.



From static steel targets to rapidly-assembled, portable structures, GreenHouse specializes in innovative facilities, ranges and target systems that are environmentally-friendly and cost-effective. The products are backed by real world experience, simple to use, and customized to meet the preferences of individual law enforcement and military entities.



The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said, “The Strategic Sustainability Performance Plan is the DOD’s Department-wide strategy that lays out its goals and performance expectations for the next decade, establishing the path by which DOD will serve as a model of sustainability for the nation. The Department envisions that the primary path to reaching its sustainability goals will be to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels through energy efficiency and renewable energy. If not addressed the costs can be measured in lost dollars, in reduced mission effectiveness, and in U.S. soldiers’ lives.”



The secretary went on to say that he intends to see that 50% of the power for the Navy and Marines comes from renewable energy sources by the year 2020, as outlined in the Strategic Sustainability Performance Plan.



For more information, visit greenhouseintl.com



Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net

