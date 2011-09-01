Scorpex, Inc. (SRPX) Urban Impact Study Accepted by Mexican Government

Scorpex, Inc. just announced that its Urban Impact Study, which was submitted to the Mexican state of Baja California last month, was accepted as one of the final steps in obtaining city permitting to receive, store, recycle and dispose of toxic and hazardous waste, non-toxic and non-hazardous waste, and commercial waste.



Joseph Caywood, Chief Executive Officer of Scorpex, stated, “The Urban Impact Study is an important part of evaluating the effect the Company’s operations will have on the local environment, and this acceptance by the city and state is a significant milestone. This acceptance from the state level of government is required for the City of Ensenada to issue Scorpex its ‘Use’ and ‘Operational’ permits.”



“Each step we make towards receiving these final permits further escalates our excitement as we near the operation of our first full service waste disposal and recycling facility in Baja California. This acceptance by the Mexican state further demonstrates the Company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and the proximity of receiving our final use and operational permits,” Mr. Caywood concluded.



