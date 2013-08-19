On The Move Systems, Inc. (OMVS) Is “One To Watch”

On the Move Systems has established a scalable business model for leveraging the available routes and "legs" of private aviation to book private air charter, freight, and animal/exotic transport services. Their unique ISTx software is designed for managing and supporting services and routes across multiple private/commercial carriers through this single platform.

Management places strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and approaches this viewpoint by creating a unique flight or service profile for each client. The company has developed a business model offering this profile access through various proprietary and membership models. Additionally, its business strategy incorporates acquiring or joining with smaller charter plane owners. The company has further established various divisions which address particular client needs and routes. Leveraging its unique business model with a host of innovative solutions for expanding markets, OMVS is well positioned for rapid growth.

Current divisions of OMVS include Charter Services, Inter-Modal Freight, and Animal/Exotic Transport. The Charter Services Division offers private charter airplane owners the opportunity to enter a network where available planes will be "on-call" to deliver private air charter service on demand. The Inter-Modal Freight Division provides charter and freight shipping services to clients who need to expedite shipment of cargo and freight globally - including medical transport for tissue and isotopes. The company's Animal/Exotic Transport Division affords clients the security of transporting pets and animals without the accompaniment of the owner.

OMVS continues to develop technology and applications that connect all business touch points - passengers, assets, and routes. The company intends to monitor daily operations through a single platform providing ultimate support for all business activities. OMVS is in the final stages of development with the ISTx platform and plans to implement system wide in the next two fiscal quarters.

For additional information, visit the company's website at onthemovesystems.com

