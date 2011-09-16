CUI Global, Inc. (CUGI) to Present at Small Cap/Micro Cap Investment Conference

Located in Tualatin, Oregon, CUI Global has quickly earned reputation as a top platform company dedicated to the acquisition, development, and commercialization of state-of-the-art technologies. Today, CUI Global announced they will give a presentation at the upcoming Accredited Members, Inc. (“AMI”) Fall 2011 Small Cap/Micro Cap Investment Conference.



The AMI Fall Conference is a two-day event which will be held on September 19-20, 2011 at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana with CUI’s presentation scheduled for September 20 at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time.



The conference is attended by accredited, micro-cap centric investors, family offices, buy-side institutions, and sell-side industry professionals. CUI Global said it will be available for one-on-one meetings. Information about the conference can be found at the following website: www.theamiexperience.com.



Currently, CUI Global is trading in the $0.15 range. With this presentation and an array of technology within their pipeline, CUI Global is a company on the move. To learn more about CUI Global, visit their corporate website at cuiglobal.com



