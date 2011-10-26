International Fuel Technology, Inc. (IFUE) Diesel Fuel Additives Expected to Explode to a $5 Million-year-Year Run Rate

Located in St. Louis, Missouri, International Fuel Technology (“IFT”) is a technology company with a growing patent portfolio that sells fuel performance enhancement additives to industrial consumers across the globe. Today, IFT announced they are achieving early commercial successes in the European rail industry and expects to announce sizable orders from a number of key operators.



IFT is starting to become a prominent figure in their sector and expects their breakthrough diesel additives sales to explode 25-fold to a $5 million-a-year run rate in 2012. Leading the way at IFT is Jonathan Burst whom serves as the company’s CEO. In reference to this press release, Burst stated, “Based on information received from distribution partners, current market conditions and our internal analyses, we think it’s possible that IFT’s total sales could be at a $10 million annual run rate in 2012.”



IFT Director of Science and Technology Dr. Sergio C. Trindade commented, “Both laboratory and extensive, in-service field testing confirm that use of our proprietary DiesoLiFT(NYSE:TM) 10 diesel fuel additive not only increases fuel economy by 3% to 6% on average, and reduces harmful emissions but also reduces maintenance costs for and extends the life of the engines. Customers have indicated to us that even at only a 2% improvement the product is economical for them. Moreover, reduction of both scheduled maintenance and equipment down time are proving to be a compelling cost savings.”



Currently, IFT is trading in the $0.23 range. To learn more about the company as a whole, visit their corporate website at: internationalfuel.com



