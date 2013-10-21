Intelimax Media Inc. (IXMD) Provides Unique Entry Into Surging Industry

Intelimax Media has created a proprietary fantasy sports platform, DraftTeam.com, allowing people from all over the country to build their own sports teams and compete, and do it on a daily or weekly basis, without having to participate for an entire season as with traditional offerings. It's the company's entry into what has already grown into a huge industry, fantasy sports.

Fantasy sports allows participants to build a team that competes against other fantasy team owners based upon statistics generated by real life players or teams. Digital functionality and communication have made this once specialty diversion blossom into a burgeoning worldwide industry.

One of fantasy sport's major advantages is the fact that there is already a vast worldwide market that is relatively easily targeted, offering multiple sources of sports-related revenue streams. It is estimated that 40 million people, young and old, participate in fantasy sports every year, just in North America, with the average fantasy sports player spending over $400 each year on the pastime. All of this gives Intelimax some key investment and growth advantages:

•Participation in a $5 billion industry sector that continues to grow

•Unique product entry, with options unavailable elsewhere

•Covering a range of major sports, with new product development for golf, MMA, NASCAR

•Use of technology to leverage and accelerate growth

•Near-term positive cash flow anticipated

DraftTeam.com is unique not only in its flexibility of schedule, allowing players to compete on a daily or weekly basis, but also in the number of options it provides for participation and fees. Members can compete in football, baseball, basketball, and hockey, with more games coming, and with dozens of daily contest options from 2 to 200 players, with entry fees from zero to $500. Members can form their own private leagues with friends, or challenge others. Prize payouts range from a few dollars to tens of thousands.

Intelimax already has plans for international expansion.

