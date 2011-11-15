American Liberty Petroleum (OREO) is “One to Watch”

Trading on the OTC Bulletin Board, American Liberty Petroleum focuses on reducing America’s need for imported oil. They work to accomplish this goal by discovering major, new onshore U.S. energy resources and tapping overlooked or undervalued onshore domestic resources through exploration and development technologies not previously available. The Company is concentrating on developing their initial energy projects in the under-explored state of Nevada. American Liberty Petroleum has their headquarters in Bakersfield, California.



In Nevada, American Liberty’s 2,557-acre Gabbs Valley Prospect is located on the 26,000-acre Cobble Cuesta structure, which is estimated to represent oil reserves of 4-plus billion barrels (Reserve Estimates for the Cobble Cuesta Structure, Alfred H. Pekarek, Ph.D., Geologist, January 2008). The Gabbs Valley Prospect is approximately 140 miles southeast of Reno, Nevada. The multiple targets here are Tertiary sandstones, Tertiary volcanics, and fractured Triassic

carbonates. For onsite and nearby exploration, two wells were drilled in Cobble Cuesta, both with live hydrocarbon shows. For a nearby comparable, a similar source rock in Grant Canyon Field produced 20-plus million barrels of oil on only 300 acres.



The Company’s 7,270-acre Kibby Flat Prospect in the Monte Cristo basin represents estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) as high as 669 million barrels of oil according to a 2008 report (Kibby Flat Prospect report, Jerry Walker, Consulting Geologist, Sept. 2008). The Kibby Flat Prospect is approximately 135 miles southeast of Reno. The expected multiple reservoirs here are Tertiary sandstones, Tertiary volcanics, and fractured Triassic carbonates. The recommended exploration is an 8,000 foot well to test the Tertiary Esmeralda Formation. In addition, concerning the Kibby Flat Prospect, nearby exploration is at the #1 William Wright well (a few hundred feet away). It established presence of oil in the Tertiary section.



Alvaro Vollmers is President of American Liberty Petroleum. He is an internationally trained and experienced executive with experience managing multimillion-dollar projects. His business strengths range from strategy development to cost control, project financing, and start-up management. He has held private as well as government positions.



Vincent Ramirez is the Company’s VP Operations. His oil and gas career spans roles in exploration, production, finance, management, research, and lecturing while working with major industry players such as Shell and Amoco. He has a B.S. in Geology (University of California, Santa Cruz), and an M.A. in Geology (University of California, Santa Barbara).



