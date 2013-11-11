On The Move Systems Corp. (OMVS) Explores Addition Of New Transportation Clientele

Today in a news release, On the Move Systems Corp. revealed it is exploring contractual prospects with a professional racing team to become its designated travel coordinator. The company describes the racing team members as being a successful, active competitor in the American Le Man Series. If a deal were to be finalized, it would be OMVS's first deal with a pro sports team.

Specifically, OMVS is discussing prospects for being in charge of coordinating the team's travel, transport, and logistical needs. It is looking at developing similar partnerships with other sports teams as clientele as well.

"Our due diligence is progressing well, and we expect to announce a new agreement in the coming weeks," said OMVS CEO Robert Wilson. "We see great potential in partnering with professional sports teams, and we hope to continue growing our client roster with more such deals in the near future."

OMVS is building a portfolio of niche travel and transportation service options that it will offer through an online portal. Among the options will be cost-effective options for flights, train travel, and automobile transport options. The company will extend these service options to more clientele in this area and others, as it continues building strategic partnerships for strong economic viability.

According to Pho Cus Wright, the online travel industry generates around $300 billion in travel bookings. By offering unique online travel and transportation services unlike any options anywhere, OMVS will be poised to meet unmet consumer demands for convenient, cost-effective travel.

For more information, visit: onthemovesystems.com

