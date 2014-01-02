Pan Global Corp. (PGLO) Encourages Controlled Growing In India

Pan Global invests in environmentally-sustainable energy and infrastructure projects and technologies that promote a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and socially-inclusive "green" economy. The company has set its sights on becoming a leader in the green economy sphere and seeks to use these investments to help build an inclusive green economy around the world.

A number of the firm's immediate opportunities involve the development of sustainable agriculture and water distribution projects in India, where it has a significant, but not exclusive, focus on developing nascent investment opportunities.

Pan Global believes that India's agriculture sector is ready to embrace technologies that will address the issue of rapidly increasing food prices and notable water shortages in key food-growing regions while drastically reducing environmental footprints, such as by improving the efficiency of water use and the intensity of land use.

One of the company's areas of focus is on the establishment of hydroponic greenhouse facilities for the controlled growing of certain crops, a young yet growing industry in India. Under controlled growing conditions, yields can be increased using only a fraction of water resources. The use of hydroponic greenhouses requires significant upfront capital investment but is a well-tested and growing technology in Europe and North America, although there are presently only a few amateur hydroponic greenhouse operators in India.

Pan Global sees a significant opportunity for the company to lead the development of a commercial and professional controlled growing operation that will supply large-chain food retail stores and five-star hotels in India. With the assistance of the Indian government and various state governments who are eager to see the development of advanced agricultural technologies, Pan Global plans to produce high quality, organic produce for premium consumers in India under hydroponic greenhouse growing conditions. In some cases, it may license the technologies from the patent holder; in other cases, it will seek to develop the projects directly using technology that is available for general use.

For more information, visit panglobal.com

