MZ Group Partners With The DreamTeam Group To Offer Unprecedented Level Of Service To Public Companies

MZ Group (Private:MZ), the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm, announced that the MZ North America group has entered a strategic alliance with The DreamTeam Group (NYSE:DTG), an independent social media relations and web-based marketing services firm. Together the two companies will enable publicly traded companies to reach institutional, high net worth, and retail investors via a complete suite of investor relations services that incorporates both traditional and non-traditional communication strategies.

"We see terrific collaboration opportunities with DTG," stated Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "The vast majority of our small-cap and micro-cap clients lack the expertise and resources needed to create and maintain an effective social media strategy. We can leverage DTG's team of social media experts to quickly customize a comprehensive plan that complements MZ's efforts in corporate branding and investor relations."

"Social media has become a mandatory component of every public company's corporate and investor communications program," commented Michael McCarthy, Managing Director of The DreamTeam Group. "With extensive experience developing and executing integrated social media plans for private and public companies across a variety of industries, we offer a proven, turnkey set of solutions for MZ's clients. Our joint efforts will result in greater awareness, more direct investor engagement and a stronger corporate brand, all of which will ultimately lead to a larger and more diverse shareholder base for these client companies."

