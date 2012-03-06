TiVUS, Inc. (TIVU) Announces Free-to-Guest Hotel TV Digital Programming

Today before the opening bell, TiVUS announced that it will now offer its Free-to-Guest ("FTG"), high-definition (NYSE:HD), digital programming as a discrete product to the hospitality industry. This follows the successful launch of the TiVUS HD IPTV system with ad-insertion in a premier downtown Philadelphia 1408 room hotel.

"A first in the hotel industry, TiVUS' digital programming includes all premium, HD, and standard definition channels," stated Shiva Prakash, TiVUS' chief executive officer. "The hotel industry has embraced the idea of ad-insertion and its resulting revenue, and TiVUS delivers its entire HD IPTV platform supported via local and national advertising."

Key features of TiVUS' hotel HD IPTV with ad-insertion include:

• All premium channels, including

• HD programing and movies

• Advertiser supported

• Meets all brand standards

• Fast return on investment

• Electronic programming guide

• Compatible with all middleware

Ad revenues are the key to the TiVUS system," Prakash continued. "In this economy, not only are hotel companies seeking to lower their operating cost, advertisers are also seeking to target their advertising dollars more strategically. The TiVUS system addresses both of these customer needs. The TiVUS system delivers access to the coveted demographic of hotel visitor to eager advertisers; in turn, these steady streams of advertising revenues are shared with the hotel."

"I look forward to a renewed and invigorated communication process with our valued shareholders and seek to take strategic steps to build shareholder value," Prakash concluded.

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net