American Strategic Minerals Corp. (ASMC) And Ablation Enter Joint Venture To Manufacture Uranium Separation Technology

American Strategic Minerals today announced its joint-venture agreement with Ablation Technologies LLC, in which the companies will manufacture and operate Ablation's patented technology at the Ablation manufacturing facility in Casper, Wyoming.

Ablation's technology mechanically separates the uranium-bearing fractions from the uranium-free fractions of uranium-bearing ores, reducing by up to 95 percent the amount of ore required for processing at conventional milling facilities, by which 90 percent of uranium resources in the U.S. are derived.

The companies believe that the Ablation process will substantially reduce the need for conventional milling facilities, as well as reduce associated recovery process costs.

"The process developed by Ablation Technologies could be the most important development in uranium recovery in the last fifty years. We believe that projects that are economically marginal at today's prices could be operated profitably as recovery costs will be reduced drastically. Projects that are economically viable at today's prices could likely see margins increased substantially," George Glasier, president and CEO of Amicor, stated in the press release.

Plans for funding the joint venture are contingent upon further and satisfactory testing on Amicor's ore. Processing will commence with Amicor's properties and other deposits in the Western United States following funding.

Ablation has been tested on several deposits in the United States, including Amicor's Uravan Mineral Belt uranium/vanadium properties.

For more information visit americanmineralscorp.com

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net