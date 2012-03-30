Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) SmartDNA Gets Official Green Light For Forensic Use

Applied DNA Sciences, a provider of DNA-based security solutions, today announced that its botanical, smartDNA anti-theft system is now officially approved by the Swedish National Police Board (RPS). smartDNA will be used by law enforcement in all counties in Sweden effective June 2012.

smartDNA is a patented security system used to protect valuables in highly covert sting operations, and can be incorporated within existing security and anti-theft systems. In the event of a crime, the offender is marked (sprayed) with a DNA-marked fluorescing dye, which allows for detection and forensic evaluation. The technology is already used by the Swedish National Laboratory of Forensics (SKL), and has proven effective for criminal prosecution measures.

"We are very pleased with smartDNA as it has helped us to arrest the criminals for serious crimes committed. This has been proven in our evaluation of the system for the past year, and we expect, with support from SKL, our national forensic laboratory, to prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law," Anders Buren, detective superintendent for the Stockholm County Police, stated in the press release.

RPS, through the National Police Academy, is responsible training police officers and for developing new working methods, and technological and administrative support. It is also the principal agency for the SKL.

Per the board's approval, beginning in June 2012, the entire Swedish police force will utilize smartDNA as a covert method of linking criminals to crimes.

Applied Sciences reports that since the launch of smartDNA in Sweden, more than 40 locations have installed smartDNA spray systems. The products are also available in the United States and are installed in a number of bank and pharmacy locations on Long Island, New York.

For more information visit adnas.com

Please see disclaimer on the QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net