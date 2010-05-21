Aerosonic Corporation (AIM) Announces New Order for Aerodynamic Test Equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Aerosonic Corp., a leader in aviation instrumentation and avionics equipment – including integrated cockpit displays, digital and mechanical standby displays, sensors and probes for commercial, business and military aircraft, recently announced that the company has received a contract to build complex air data test equipment for the overhaul division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

This new contract will help the company’s global expansion with its growing air data test equipment product line and Angle of Attack sensor suite. Under the terms of the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Aerosonic Corporation will initially include hardware, software and training. This long-term contract will also include Aerosonic Corporation providing in-country technical support for multiple aircraft types and will also generate a need for component parts to be supplied by Aerosonic.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Aerosonic Corporation is a leading manufacturer of aviation products. The company’s customer base includes major manufacturers of today’s civil and business fixed wing and rotorcraft platforms as well as all branches of the U.S. military forces.

For additional information, please visit aerosonic.com.

